Kathryn Bernardo posts selfie, interacts with fans to mark Twitter comeback

Kapamilya star Kathryn Bernardo has returned to Twitter after a year of hiatus.

Kathryn on June 25 uploaded a photo of herself rehearsing for her upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl.”

She stars with acclaimed actress Dolly de Leon in this movie project.

“Point-of-view: Nung makita mong marami ka pang eksena today Pero labaaaan! Not complaining,” Kathryn tweeted.

This tweet was her first post since June 22, 2022. Her last tweet was a message to a fan who had just graduated.

“I graduated magna cum laude and you are one of my inspirations,” her fan wrote back then.

In response, the actress said: “Thank you and congratulations!”

Following Kathryn’s year-long break from Twitter, her fans replied to her latest post to express how much they missed her interactions with them on the platform.

In a separate tweet on June 28, Kathryn thanked them for their warm welcome on Twitter.

“Thank youuu for welcoming me back into the Twitterverse! So, anong chika?” her tweet reads.

Thank youuu for welcoming me back in the Twitterverse! 🤭 So, anong chika? 🤓 — KATH 🐘 (@bernardokath) June 28, 2023

Kathryn’s fans later asked for a selfie update on the set before they fill her in on the latest goings-on on Twitterverse.

“What if mag selfie ka and send mo here?” a fan requested in the replies.

Kathryn responded to this fan. She said that she has not bathed yet.

“Wala pa ako ligo. paano?!” her reply reads.

Kathryn later gave in to the request of her fans. She uploaded a selfie showing her eating breakfast.

The Twitter user asked her: “Kumain ka na ba? What’s your ulam beshy ko?”

“Eto na nga…kain muna bago maligo,” she told her fans, lightheartedly.

This tweet has so far garnered more than 494,000 views, 10,100 likes, 1,020 retweets and 401 quotes on the platform.

Kathryn’s upcoming movie with Dolly, meanwhile, is helmed by Petersen Vargas.

Its main cast members include Chie Filemono, Angel Aquino, Donna Cariaga, Jake Ejercito and Gillian Vicencio.

Her mother Luzviminda Bernardo, who is known as Min Bernardo on Twitter, posted a reassuring message to Kathryn amid the latter’s work.

“Sorry anak @bernardokath, if ilang days ka ng puyat because of everyday work, I was not physically present there pero binabantayan kita thru the regular report of your PA [personal assistant]…More than half na tayo. Don’t worry, with the help of prayers this movie will give a good outcome,” Min said.