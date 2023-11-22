‘Looking healthy, good’: MUP rep gives update on Michelle Dee’s health status in Mexico City

Michelle Dee was spotted with other beauty queens on a tour in Mexico City after the prestigious pageant concluded last Sunday.

These social media posts also came following behind-the-scenes footage showing a seemingly awkward interaction between Miss Universe Organization (MUO) owner Anne Jakrajutatip and Michelle.

Through Instagram Stories, Voltaire Tayag, Miss Universe Philippines (MUP) communications director, shared updates about Michelle.

In one video, Voltaire and Michelle greeted viewers with a “Good morning.” The former also assured them that the Makati City beauty was “healthy” and “good.”

“We’re gonna go on a city tour. Look, she’s healthy, she’s good. If this is what healthy looks like, I wanna look healthy too,” the MUP official said while Michelle struck poses beside him.

“See you guys later,” he also said.

Michelle earlier informed her followers that she was not feeling well after she and other Miss Universe beauty queens guested on a television show in Mexico City.

“Suddenly felt so lightheaded so I’m going back to the hotel! Don’t feel so well after that first media guesting,” she said on her IG broadcast channel.

This prompted local pageant fans to worry about Michelle’s health status and urged her to come home to the Philippines.

MUP also issued a statement about it. Here, the organization addressed speculations that Michelle was escorted “from a lineup in a TV guesting in Mexico City.”

“Firstly, the segment was over by the time she exited. Michelle had to excuse herself to drink water because she wasn’t feeling well due to the past weeks’ tedious back-to-back schedule. Upon seeing her condition, the MUP team decided that it was best for her to go back to the hotel to get some rest,” MUP said.

“Michelle hopes to join the city tour today as long as she feels better. Please wish that she gets well soon,” it added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On Wednesday, MUP posted an update. It uploaded a picture of a healthy-looking Michelle with Miss Universe Thailand Anntonia Porsild before their scheduled tour of Mexico City.

“Buenos Dias! Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Marquez Dee joins her Miss Universe sisters on a city tour of Mexico today. Thankfully, she’s feeling a little better. Enjoy the sights, Michelle!” the organization said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the comments section, local pageant fans expressed relief that the Makati City delegate had recovered.

“Thank God, Michelle is feeling better na,” a Facebook user said with a smile emoji.

Other fans commented about the bond Michelle and Anntonia had developed during their pageant journey.

“It’s great to see that despite the competition, they are able to maintain a close relationship,” another Facebook user reacted.

Neither MUO nor MUP, however, have yet to react to the circulating video between Anne and Michelle wherein the former seemed to be saying “cannot move on” to the camera.

Rhian Ramos and other pageant fans shook their heads at this interaction. They also criticized the MUO for alleged mistreatment of the Philippine delegate.

READ: ‘Uncomfortable’: How Rhian Ramos reacted to Miss Universe owner’s ‘move on’ video with Michelle Dee (philstar.com)