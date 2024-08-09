‘Gymnast era:’ Maris Racal’s gymnastics video for upcoming movie earns buzz

“Kabahan na si Carlos Yulo.”

This was what Pinoys quipped after actress Maris Racal posted a glimpse of her doing rhythmic gymnastics for her role as a young gymnast who found out she was pregnant while trying for the national team.

The actress on Thursday announced that her upcoming film, “Sunshine,” will be having its world premiere at the 49th Toronto International Film Festival in September.

She also uploaded a clip where she was seen doing gymnastic moves with a long ribbon and a ball.

Her post has earned 333,200 views, 3,900 likes, 460 reposts and 49 comments so far.

“GYMNAST ERA, HERE WE GO!!” Maris wrote in the comments.

GYMNAST ERA HERE WE GO!! GOOD NEWS PILIPINAS!!! Our film SUNSHINE’s world premiere is at TIFF 2024! 🇵🇭 🇨🇦 https://t.co/24OigFsJr2 pic.twitter.com/QwtraxrsKk — Maris Racal (@MissMarisRacal) August 8, 2024

Her post earned supportive comments from Filipinos who said they were looking forward to her new movie.

Others related the content to the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, where artistic gymnast Carlos Yulo made history by bagging two gold medals in one Games, the first Pinoy in its Olympics history to do so.

READ: Olympics, Gymnastics: Philippines’ Yulo wins men’s floor exercise gold medal | Olympics, Gymnastics: Carlos Yulo wins men’s vault to scoop second gold in Paris

“Ay, perfect ilaban ‘to sa rhythmic gymnastics sa Olympics!!!!” a user commented.

“I-uwi mo ang gold, mare, eme,” another Pinoy wrote.

“Floor exercise and vault where? Hahaha. Chareng,” commented a different user, referencing the two gymnastics exercises that Carlos ruled.

“Go for gold na ‘to,” another Filipino wrote with a grinning emoji.

“Kabahan na si Carlos Yulo,” a different user commented.

“Pambato ‘to sa LA Olympics 2028,” another Pinoy said, referring to the upcoming Summer Games 2028 which will be held in Los Angeles, USA.

“Baka ikaw na ang magbibigay ng sunod na medalya sa Pilipinas. Chareng,” wrote a different user.

Carlos made his mark on Philippine history when he won two golds at the men’s floor exercise in artistic gymnastics on Saturday (Philippine time) and the men’s vault final on Sunday (Philippine time).

The Manila native is the first Filipino to win multiple gold medals in the quadrennial sports meet, a feat he achieved in just one weekend.

His double gold significantly catapulted the country 10 places up in the Paris Olympics medal rankings, from 31st to 21st of 184 teams, on Monday.

So far, Team Philippines has four medals in the ongoing Games.

The rest was delivered by Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, who both got bronze in women’s boxing.

ALSO READ: LIVE updates: Team Philippines at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Meanwhile, “Sunshine” is a movie directed by acclaimed filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone which is about a teen gymnast who grapples with the daunting prospect of impending motherhood while striving for a spot on the national team.

On her way to a seller of illegal abortion drugs, she gets to meet a mysterious girl who eerily talks and thinks like her.

The movie also stars Elijah Canlas and Xyriel Manabat.

Antoinette previously said she hopes “Sunshine” will raise awareness about women’s reproductive rights in the Philippines.

“‘Sunshine’ represents the hundreds of thousands of girls who became pregnant in their teens,” she said to Deadline last March.

“These topics have always been taboo in the Philippines because of our deeply conservative roots, but when cases of teenage pregnancy and self-induced abortions rise every year, it is imperative that these stories be told,” the filmmaker added.

Antoinette is known for directing one of the highest-grossing indie films, “That Thing Called Tadhana,” which was screened at various genre festivals.

Her debut film, “Six Degrees Of Separation From Lilia Cuntapay,” also saw several international film fests.