What MUPH org said about Michelle Dee’s Voice for Change award

The Miss Universe Philippines Organization (MUPH) announced that Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee will finally present her Voice for Change Award.

The Makati beauty won gold in the Miss Universe 2023 Voice for Change campaign, along with Puerto Rico’s Karla Guilfú and Angola’s Ana Coimbra.

The MUPH said Michelle will present her award at the Autism Society Philippines (ASP), where she has been a longtime goodwill ambassador.

“Even after her Miss Universe stint, MMD remains a staunch ally of her advocacy. A sign of her solid commitment to advance her causes. A real Queen, indeed,” the organization said in a statement on Tuesday, September 1.

MMD is Michelle’s nickname which she also uses. It stands for Michelle Marquez Dee.

“The admin [and] accounting personnel assigned have resolved which account to deposit the prize to,” the MUPH added.

“Thank you, Michelle and ASP, for giving voice to — and a bigger platform — for such a worthy cause. Thank you to the Miss Universe Organization for amplifying the voices of women around the world,” it said.

“This clearly demonstrates that MUO (Miss Universe Organization) practices what it preaches on the cause of Women Empowerment,” the organization continued.

The statement comes a day after Michelle shared that she has been “waiting for the release” of the award after almost a year.

“The Voice For Change Award was undoubtedly one of the most important and THE MOST personal award to encompass my journey,” she wrote in her Instagram Broadcast Channel on Monday, September 16.

“As you all know — my brothers and those on the autism spectrum have been a lifeline of purpose and passion for the things that I do — even before my 7 [seven] year pageant journey started,” Michelle added.

The actress-beauty queen has two brothers who are both diagnosed with autism — Adam, who is younger than her; and Mazen, who is older than her.

Michelle’s advocacy includes autism awareness and inclusivity, as well as gender equality.

She previously said she would continue promoting her autism advocacy after her Miss Universe journey.

“But, of course, winning would not have been possible without the #bayanihan spirit, which didn’t come cheap,” the beauty queen said on her IG Broadcast Channel, citing fan voting.

Meanwhile, winners for the Miss Universe Voice for Change Award were decided by the Selection Committee, as well as through fan voting.

“At present, I’m still waiting for the release of the VFC (Voice for Change) award and I’m hoping that they do before the next set of winners,” Michelle continued.

“Definitely excited to learn more about the advocacies the delegates are championing for, though,” she said. “All love.”

The incident had previously sparked concern among her supporters who aired their disappointment online.

“That is shocking. What’s going on, Angkol Ann?” an online online user wrote, referring to Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip.

“Sa Nov [November] na ang MU 2024 [Miss Universe 2024]. Naku, Annekol, ano na? Malapit na ipasa ang crown, [‘di] pa ‘to tapos?” another online user commented.

“Eme lang ni JKN ‘yang Voice for change, for the show. Publicity lang talaga. Malapit na ‘yung next edition, wala pa din [pa lang] nangyari sa napanalunan ni Michelle! Anne-nu na? Walang budget si accla?!” another user wrote.

The Miss Universe Organization recently included Michelle’s image in its post about the campaign.

“The Miss Universe Organization proudly continues its inspiring partnership with CI Talks, which began with the 72nd Miss Universe in 2023,” it said on Sunday, September 15.

“For ongoing collaborations with the Voice for Change Campaign, delegates from the 73rd Miss Universe competition will soon release exclusive videos on the CI Talks platform; each shining a light on social causes close to their hearts,” the beauty pageant added.

Last year, the Miss Universe’s Voice for Change required candidates to share a video entry in which they talked about an important cause to them.

It was a new section of the beauty pageant that featured the collaboration of the Miss Universe Organization, jewelry company Mouawad, and media platform CI Talks which aims to unite “diverse voices in a harmonious call for action.”

Michelle previously said that while they were only asked to give a three-minute video entry, she said that she had “so much more” she wanted to vocalize.

In her entry, the Pinay beauty queen highlighted her advocacy of autism awareness and inclusivity, sharing that such concepts are “very close” to her heart.

“I poured my heart out into this video — from the script to every little detail of its execution. I want to thank my team for ensuring I don’t go through this journey alone and for sharing the same passion I have for my lifelong advocacy,” she said before.

Miss Universe 2024 will be held in Mexico on November 16.

The winner will succeed reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, Chelsea Manalo of Bulacan is representing the Philippines at the pageant’s 73rd edition.