‘Kaya na nila ‘yan’: Sharlene San Pedro’s reply to ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ question stirs fans

Actress and gaming content creator Sharlene San Pedro‘s declaration that she has no plans to join “Pinoy Big Brother” sparked various reactions from fans.

An online user of the X (formerly Twitter) platform asked the showbiz personality if she would join the reality competition show after it caught headlines for its historical collaboration with GMA Network.

Titled “Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Collab,” the latest edition would feature housemates from ABS-CBN’s Star Magic and GMA’s Sparkle Artist Center living together under one roof.

It will also be aired on the Kapuso network for the first time, apart from the usual Kapamilya channels.

The collaboration celebrates the show’s 20th anniversary this year, alongside Sparkle Artist Center’s 30th anniversary.

Meanwhile, as news of the PBB’s special edition made waves, some Filipinos wondered if Sharlene would be interested in joining the show.

“Sasali ka ba PBB, boss @shar_sanpedro, hahahahahahaha,” an online user wrote on Monday, January 27.

“Okay na ako sa labas, guys. Kaya na nila ‘yan,” the actress responded on Tuesday, January 28.

Okay na ako sa labas guys. Kaya na nila yan. https://t.co/28ZAqAW3No — Sharlene San Pedro (@shar_sanpedro) January 28, 2025

Sharlene’s post has garnered 389,300 views, 7,300 likes, 312 reposts, and 77 replies, with many expressing agreement with her sentiments.

“Wala ka [nang] kailangang patunayan, lods,” an online user wrote.

“Mas ok pa ang actress Sharlene sa labas. Hehehe. Nakikita naman na natin kung ano siya sa mga streams niya,” another online user commented, referring to Sharlene’s gaming livestreams.

Others, however, said that they miss seeing her on television.

“Aww. I miss seeing you on television, btw [by the way],” a different online user said.

“Gusto kita makita sa TV ulit, Shaur,” another online user commented.

“Pinoy Big Brother” is a reality competition show where participants, called housemates, face various challenges over several days in hopes of becoming the winner.

It has also served as a launchpad for aspiring actors hoping to break into showbiz or gain exposure.

Sharlene, on the other hand, made her showbiz debut as a child in 2004, joining “Star Circle Quest.”

She later starred in the sketch comedy show “Goin’ Bulilit”, where her iconic “Ay, wow, sumasapaw!” meme originated.

Sharlene has since appeared in various series and movies like “Mga Anghel na Walang Langit,” “Calla Lily,” “Haunted Mansion,” and “Class of 2018,” among others.