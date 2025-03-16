‘Mahal kita’: Jisoo captivates Filipino fans’ hearts at ‘Lights, Love, Action’ Asia tour Manila stop

Jisoo, a member of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, captured the hearts of Filipino fans during her highly anticipated “2025 Jisoo Asia Tour: Lights, Love, Action!” at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday, March 14.

This milestone marked Jisoo’s first-ever solo world tour, a thrilling new chapter in her career.

Fans were left in awe as she performed tracks from her first EP album, “Amortage”, showcasing her signature charm, powerful vocals and captivating stage presence.

She opened the show with a performance of “Earthquake.”





“Mahal kita,” she said in Filipino, as the crowd of Filipino supporters erupted in cheers.

Jisoo’s world tour kicked off with a fan meeting showcase in Seoul, South Korea on Valentine’s Day. She also released her first solo album, “Amortage”, on the same day.

The album’s title is a fusion of Amor (love) and Montage that symbolizes a collection of emotions and moments that together create a cinematic tapestry of love.

Each track delves into different facets of love, portraying its unpredictable emotions and inner journeys.

Celebrating her album, Jisoo’s first tour stop in Manila showcased the themes of “Amortage,” featuring segments that perfectly matched the mood of the songs from the album.

She is set to take her tour to six other Asian cities, after kicking it off in Manila. The stops include Bangkok, Tokyo, Macau, Taipei, Hong Kong and Hanoi, where she will connect with other fans globally.

The “2025 Jisoo Asia Tour: Lights, Love, Action!” in Manila was produced by Paradise E&A, Monday Morning Creative Lab, Askara Nation and Collective Touring Philippines.