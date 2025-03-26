Rapper Omar Baliw praised for suit vs Quiboloy for using song in campaign

Hip-hop artist and composer Omar Baliw, also known as Omar Manzano, was praised for filing a complaint against alleged sex offender and senatorial aspirant Apollo Quiboloy for using his song without permission during a proclamation rally.

The rapper’s legal counsel said he filed a copyright infringement complaint for the “unauthorized use and adaptation” of his song “K&B” as a campaign jingle in a proclamation rally at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on February 11.

Lawyer Jeanne Castillo Anarna said Omar’s song was publicly used, reproduced and altered without the artist’s prior consent.

She added that “imprisonment” would be the penalty in the criminal case they had filed against the senatorial bet on Monday, March 24.

Omar also filed the same complaint against SMNI president Marlon Rosete.

Why it’s important

When asked what made him file a complaint against the detained pastor, the rapper said that he “wanted to right what is not right.”

Omar added that copyrights are “very important” to artists like him since “it is their art.”

“Ito ‘yung art namin, ito ‘yung ginagawa namin. Hindi lang para sa’kin, kumbaga, para pa sa mga susunod na mga artists na maitama talaga,” he said in relation to his legal complaint.

Anarna added that the filing was “not about the damages,” but about “protecting the copyrights of Filipino artists and preventing unauthorized use” of Omar’s compositions.

The rapper said he was “dismayed” when he first learned that his song was used in a political rally without his consent.

“Parang bad trip talaga,” he told reporters.

What went before

Last February, Omar reacted to a video showing a proclamation rally that endorsed Quiboloy’s senatorial bid for the 2025 midterm elections.

“‘Di pa nakaupo, nagnakaw na agad. Wala kameng kinalaman dito. Pwede ba ‘to ipa-barangay? Hahaha. Awit,” he wrote on Facebook before.

“K&B” is Omar’s song released in 2019.

It has garnered over 19 million plays on Spotify, while his live performance of it on the Wish 107.5 Bus has earned 19 million views.

Reception

Meanwhile, those who learned of his complaint against Quiboloy praised the artist for the initiative.

“Haha, go Omar!” an online user commented.

“GO!! DASURV,” another X user exclaimed, referring to the complaint.

“Yes, dapat ganyan,” a different Pinoy said about Omar’s intiative.

“Alam niyo na, walang iba! Idol ko ‘yannn!” another X user exclaimed in reaction to the rapper’s move.

“More artists should do this actually,” a different Pinoy SAID.

“Baliw lang po, but rightfully aware of their copyright ownership,” another online user said.

What possible violation is

Copyright infringement occurs when there is a violation of any of the exclusive economic or moral rights granted to the copyright owner.

Copyright refers to the set of rights enjoyed by the owner of an artistic or literary work.

These include books, articles, paintings, drawings and musical compositions, among others.

According to Republic Act 8293, also known as the Intellectual Property Code, individuals found guilty of copyright infringement may face imprisonment for one to three years and a fine ranging from P50,000 to P150,000 for the first offense.

Lawyer Israelito Torreon, Quiboloy’s legal counsel, said that the Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader knows nothing about the issue.

“Ang totoo niyan, wala lang kaming P10 million ngayon kasi ‘yun ang hinihingi nila (Omar),” he said on Monday.

“Magkita na lang kami sa korte at malalaman kung totoo ba ‘yung mga paratang nila,” Torreon added.

Quiboloy is currently detained at the Pasig City Jail for human trafficking charges.

The self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” is particularly facing charges of sex trafficking and sexual abuse of minors.

He also figures on the “most wanted” list of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the United States, where he was charged with running a sex-trafficking operation, among other crimes.

— with reports from Reuters