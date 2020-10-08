First look at Blackpink’s ‘Light up the Sky’ documentary

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky Trailer Fellow Blinks, are you ready?? Our Lovesick Girls are coming to your area!! BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky arrives October 14 🖤💗✨ Posted by Netflix on Monday, October 5, 2020

Since their debut in August 2016, Blackpink has become the highest-charting female K-pop group of all time with their innovative music, eye-popping music videos and internet-breaking fashion concepts.

Just days after the group released “Lovesick girls,” streaming entertainment service Netflix gave the first look at the upcoming documentary “Blackpink: Light Up The Sky.”

The streaming giant dropped the trailer debut and photos of its first ever K-pop documentary before it officially debuts on October 14.

The docu film serves up the never-before-seen moments that BLACKPINK’s global fandom — known as “BLINKs” — have been craving for years.

“Light up the sky” is directed by Caroline Suh (Netflix’s “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat”) and produced by Cara Mones.

It goes deep with each of Blackpink’s four members: Jisoo, the whip-smart unnie (“big sister”) of the group with a quirky sense of humor; Jennie, the rapper whose fierce onstage persona contrasts with her soft-spoken nature; Rosé, the dulcet-voiced Australian coming into her own as a singer-songwriter; and Lisa, the dancing queen whose spark plug personality never fails to make her bandmates laugh.

As Blackpink continues reaching new heights in their career — from headlining sold-out world tours to becoming the first female Korean group to perform at Coachella — each member reflects on the ups and downs of fame and the long, often challenging journey that brought them to worldwide success.

The docu-film also reveals the relatable, unfiltered sides of the foursome, who continue to be a leading force in expanding K-pop’s popularity, proving that music knows no borders or language barriers.—Rosette Adel

