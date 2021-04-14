On 4.4 shopping sale, Filipinos stocked up on face masks

E-commerce platform’s data revealed that Filipinos stocked up on health essentials during the recently concluded 4.4 shopping sale.

Shopee, one of the leading online shopping platforms in Southeast Asia and Taiwan concluded its first 4.4 Mega Shopping Day last April 4 and saw interesting shopping trends among its users.

“In the Philippines, consumers took the opportunity to shop for essentials at discounted prices, following the recent tightening of quarantine restrictions,” the e-commerce platform said.

April 4 fell on the first week enhanced community quarantine was re-imposed over Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal.

During which, there were one million medical supplies sold with face masks as the top product sold.

“At Shopee, it is our goal to provide support in delivering daily essentials to Filipinos as they prioritize their health and safety. With the tightened measures affecting more Filipinos, we are glad that we are able to help Filipino consumers shop for necessities at the best value during the 4.4 Mega Shopping Day,” Martin Yu, director at Shopee Philippines said.

Aside from health essentials, the online shopping platform said Home & Living, Beauty & Personal Care, and Mobile Accessories emerged as the top-selling categories.

“Hygiene essentials and personal care items remained a top priority for shoppers,” it said.

Among the best-selling items include storage boxes and 3D wallpapers since shoppers bought more home decor and organizers for spring cleaning and refurbishing as they spent more time at home.

Shopee said tech accessories also saw strong demand as Filipinos continued to work from home. Items such as phone stands and headsets were among the best-sellers. —Rosette Adel

