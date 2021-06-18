Find refuge with new K-drama ‘Monthly Magazine Home’

Is home an investment or a place of solitude?

With clashing views on what really home is, iQiyi original K-drama series “Monthly Magazine Home” revolves around the narrative of magazine editor Na Young Won, portrayed by Jung So Min and his landlord and magazine publisher Yoo Ja Sung played by Kim Ji Suk.

Jung So Min, is a dedicated editor who has been working for a decade. Faced with bad luck, she lost her job and her cozy living space, which was bought by Yoo Ja Sung.

Because of this, she was forced to live in a shabby and cheap apartment which she later on transformed into a warm space.

After a few months of being unemployed, Jung So Min found a job, where her relationship with Yoo Ja Sung intertwined again, as Yoo Ja Sung happens to be the CEO of the magazine company where she’ll be working at.

Desperate to earn a living, she has to endure his rude boss, who only cares about selling houses.

This K-drama series is not an ordinary rom-com because it offers a different slice of life with its supporting cast.

It includes Jung Gun Joo as Shin Gyeom, a photographer, who believes on living in the moment; Chae Jeong An as senior editor Yeo Eui Ju; Kim Won Hae, as editor-in-chief Choi Go, who works hard to rebuild the aging apartment for his family; and An Chang Wan, as the mysterious editor Nam Sang Soon.

“Doom at Your Service” and “My Unfamiliar Family’s” star Kim Ji Suk and Jung So Min of “My Roommate is a Gumiho” attempted to reignite their chemistry in this drama as the lead couple has previously worked together in the 2013 drama “You Came to Me and Became a Star.”

On-demand video streaming service iQiyi last June 13 released a trailer of “Monthly Magazine Home.”

RELATED: 7 Chinese original romance dramas you can watch on iQiyi

On Wednesday it also gave a first look at the series.

“Monthly Magazine Home” is now streaming. It airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8 p.m. on iQiyi app and iQ.com. —James Patrick Cruz