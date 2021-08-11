Aspiring 3D modeler creates toy models out of Philippine revolution figures

To honor “Buwan ng Wikang Pambansa” this August, an aspiring 3D toy modeler shared renditions of some Filipinos who made a mark in the country’s fight for independence in the Philippine Revolution.

Garius Dimalibot, a US-based 3D modeler specializing in toy design, uploaded pictures of his works featuring Melchora Aquino or “Tandang Sora,” General Antonio Luna and national hero Dr. Jose Rizal on local Reddit where it has gained traction.

In his post, he said he wanted his 3D models “to have any Philippine related theme” in light of the National Language Month which honors Philippine culture and identity.

It is celebrated annually and this year’s theme is focused on the Filipino language and native tongues in decolonizing Filipinos (Filipino at mga Wikang Katutubo sa Dekolonisasyon ng Pag-iisip ng mga Pilipino).

“Ang original plan ay to create one model a day… So far, I got three,” Dimalibot wrote on his Reddit post on Tuesday.

It has received a 97% upvote as of this writing.

Dimalibot’s models feature Tandang Sora sitting on a Philippine chair with a bolo knife, a full uniformed Luna and Rizal in his famous overcoat.

Tandang Sora is considered the “Mother of the Katipuneros” due to her role in aiding the revolutionaries by tending to their wounds, supplying them provisions and providing them refuge from the Spaniards.

Luna, meanwhile, is a military strategist and army general who fought in the Philippine-American War and campaigned for better military discipline from Filipinos.

He is credited for employing a three-tier defense, also known as the “Luna Defense Line,” which gave the American troops a hard time in their campaign in the provinces north of Manila.

Rizal is a multi-faceted individual and patriot who is a member of the Propaganda Movement that advocated political reforms for the colony under Spain.

He is especially known for his writings that referenced Spain’s oppressive colonial rule, particularly the corruption of Spanish friars. His most famous works are “Noli me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo.”

Dimalibot’s works earned praises on the local Reddit community following his post.

“That [looks] so good, I could just imagine the Katipunan as a video game,” an online user commented.

“That’s so cool! I hope we see more of your posts here soon,” wrote another Redditor.

“These are so cool, omgggg,” exclaimed a different user.

3D modeling is the process of creating a three-dimensional representation of an object using specialized software.