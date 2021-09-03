PSA: You can stream some restored Filipino classic films for the whole month of September

For the first commemoration of the country’s Film Industry Month, the national film agency is offering film viewings of eight restored Filipino classics for free.

Professional film critic Philbert Dy tweeted that Filipinos can stream movies by renowned filmmakers like Lino Brocka and Ishmael Bernal without charge through the website of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

The film offerings can be availed until September 30.

Dy added that he “wholeheartedly” recommends all the available films to Filipinos but he urged the public to watch Kidlat Tahimik’s “Turumba” first.

FDCP previously announced that eight movies considered classics in the local film industry will be streamed on its website in honor of the Philippine Film Industry Month.

These are “Brutal” directed by Marilou Diaz-Abaya, “Insiang” and “White Slavery” by Lino Brocka, “Manila By Night” and “Pagdating sa Dulo” by Ishmael Bernal, “The Sex Warriors and the Samurai” by Nick Deocampo and “Turumba” and “Sinong Lumikha ng Yoyo, Sinong Lumikha ng Moon Buggy” by Kidlat Tahimik.

These films walked so our film industry can run. Eight restored classics will be available for screening at the FDCP Channel for FREE. Register at https://t.co/1ywHsCtu7M to watch the films from September 1 to 30.#AngBagongSinemula #PhilippineFilmArchive #FDCPChannel pic.twitter.com/UejiOVUJpw — Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) (@FDCPH) August 28, 2021

President Rodrigo Duterte in February declared September as the “Philippine Film Industry Month” to be celebrated annually with FDCP’s guidance.

“There is a need to recognize the invaluable contribution and sacrifices of all stakeholders and sectors of the film industry, as well as provide avenues to showcase and celebrate the achievements and progress of the discipline of film and filmmaking,” part of the proclamation reads.

The month of September is significant in the history of local cinema since it was on Sept. 12, 1919 when the first film produced and directed by a Filipino was shown in theaters.

This was “Dalagang Bukid” by Jose Nepomuceno, which tells the story of a young flower vendor wooed by a loan shark who takes advantage of her parent’s financial dilemma.

Since then, hundreds of films have been produced in the local industry which are now considered classics or those that have significantly reshaped the country’s filmmaking landscape.