Rundown: ‘Drag Race PH,’ ’90 Day Fiancé,’ ‘Sing Again’ among entertainment slate of discovery+ streaming service

Streaming service discovery+ has finally arrived in the Philippines.

On Wednesday, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service from Discovery, Inc., announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer offering across app stores and platforms in the Philippines.

The streaming service said it has more than 20,000 episodes of current and classic shows from Discovery’s portfolio of networks, including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, Food Network, Magnolia Network, Travel Channel, Animal Planet and Asian Food Network, among others.

As it goes live to all Filipinos, the service features more than 100 new and exclusive discovery+ Originals from iconic franchises and personalities, such as Chip and Joanna Gaines, Sir David Attenborough, Joe Kenda, Bobby Flay and Giada De Laurentiis.

Tony Qiu, general manager of East and Southeast Asia, Discovery, Inc said that as Korean shows make waves in the country, they would also bring in a growing selection of Korean reality series, including “Sing Again” and “It Takes A Village.”

“The launch of discovery+ builds on more than 25 years of Discovery’s iconic real-life brands, loved personalities and larger than life storytelling in the Philippines,” Qiu said during the virtual media launch.

“As one of the world’s fastest developing SVOD markets with a growing appetite for premium content on-demand, we are excited to bring Filipinos a differentiated service with unlimited access to Discovery’s iconic global shows, fresh original content and local stories all in one place,” he added.

At present, discovery+ is the exclusive home to Discovery’s most popular franchises in the Philippines which include “90 Day Fiancé,” “Naked and Afraid” and “Ghost Adventures.”

The service will also bring Filipinos the hit series “Drag Race,” featuring international adaptations, as well as the highly anticipated “Drag Race Philippines” in 2022.

For the first time, the extensive library of top true crime content from Investigation Discovery will be available in the Philippines on discovery+, including launch titles “Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård,” “Signs of a Psychopath,” Evil Lives Here” and “If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story.”

Aside from these, the service also features exclusive content from OWN, the joint venture with Oprah Winfrey, as well as premium shows from Magnolia Network, the multiplatform joint venture with Chip and Joanna, including “Fixer Upper: Welcome Home” and “Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.”

The service likewise offers a collection of nature and environmental programming in the Philippines, headlined by access to the BBC’s largest natural history offering such as “Planet Earth” and “Blue Planet.” It also has top non-fiction library content from History Channel, including “Pawn Stars, “Storage Wars” and “The Unxplained, and VICE, such as “Most Expensivest with 2Chainz and “Point Blank.”

Other international content of the streaming service includes “I Can See Your Voice US,” “MasterChef” and “The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula,” as well as all twelve seasons of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

Filipinos can indulge in watching the following discovery+ Originals and exclusive Korean titles available:

Love and Relationships

90 Day Bares All

90 Day Diaries

90 Day Journey

90 Day: The Single Life

90 Day Love Games

Prisoner of Love

Say Yes to the Dress: In Sickness and In Health

Lifestyle

My Feet Are Killing Me: Footnotes

Long Island Medium: There in Spirit

Guy! Hawaiian Style

Food

Cocktails & Tall Tails with Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy

Bobby and Giada in Italy

Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Uncensored

Luda Can’t Cook

Mary McCartney Serves it Up

Cakealikes

Home

Christina: Stronger by Design

Design Star: Next Gen

One Week to Sell

Clipped Frozen in Time

Home Town: Ben’s Workshop

True Crime

Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård

If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story

Children of the Cult

JonBenet Ramsey: What Really Happened

Queen of Meth

American Detective with Joe Kenda

Onision: In Real Life

Adventure

Gold Rush: Freddy Dodge’s Mine Rescue

Beyond Borders

First To The Top Of The World

Nature and Science

Expedition Deep Ocean

Attack of the Murder Hornets Meet the Meerkats

Homemade Astronauts

Documentaries

Francesco

Valley of the Kings: The Lost Tomb

Lily Topples the World

Paranormal

Ghost Adventures: Cecil Hotel

Fright Club

The Haunted Museum

The Exorcism of Roland Doe

Korean Content

Sing Again

It Takes A Village

Pricing

During its launch, discovery+ announced that news subscribers can avail of the one-year access for the price of a monthly subscription at just P129 for a limited-time promotion. After this promotion, the subscription to the streaming service will be available in the Philippines at P129 per month or P999 per year.

The streaming service is available across multiple platforms, including connected TVs, web, mobile and tablets.

“Platforms at launch include iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Google devices and platforms, including Android™ phones and tablets, Google TV™ and other Android TV™ OS devices, and Google Chromecast™ and Chromecast built-in™ devices,” the streaming service said.

“Each subscription includes up to five user profiles and four concurrent streams,” it added. —Rosette Adel