LRT-1 launches photo contest to help tourism recovery in Metro Manila

What places can you visit and travel to by riding the LRT-1 train?

Private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) invited commuters to take snapshots of unique spots in Manila they can access via the LRT-1 train system provided they still observe minimum safety protocols.

The LRMC announced that this photo contest called “Light Rail Tourism” was launched to help the gradual recovery of local tourism within the Metro Manila one photo at a time.

“We all miss traveling—exploring destinations, revisiting favorite spots, and even discovering new ones. With this in mind, LRT-1 private operator Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) is launching #LightRailTourism, a photo contest to support the gradual recovery of local tourism within the metro, one click at a time,” the train management said in a statement.

There are three categories or hashtags to choose from for those interested:

#LRT1Mamasyal for destinations and attractions #LRT1MagFoodTrip for the delicious and mouthwatering food from the city #LRT1MagShopping for the best bargains and finds from different shopping centers

Here are simple steps to join this fun photo challenge.

Upload the photo on your personal Facebook account. Make sure it is a public post. Add a caption, and don’t forget to include the hashtags #LightRailTourism, #ikotMNL, #LRT1, and the hashtag specifying its category. Include a location and tag LRMC’s Facebook page.

LRMC also posted this announcement on its Facebook page.

The photo contest runs from October 16 to November 15, 2021.

The Facebook user whose photos earned the most number of likes will win P15,000 worth of prizes—a Huawei Nova 8i smartphone and limited-edition ikotMNL beep card with P1,000 in cellphone load.

The best photo from each of the categories will also win P5,000 worth of gift certificates.

Winners of this photo contest will be announced on LRMC’s Facebook page shortly after the contest period ended.

Jacqueline Gorospe, LRMC head for Corporate Communications and Customer Relations, stated that this initiative will hopefully help commuters be reminded of the good things around Metro Manila amid trying times.

“We invite the LRT-1 community to help us share the best of Metro Manila, and inspire people through photos that communicate hope visually. We all have dealt with uncertainty and changing times the past year,” Gorospe said.

“As our country begins to open up again, it is important to be reminded of the good things around us that we can once again explore, discover, and celebrate,” she added.

Restrictions in Metro Manila were recently downgraded to Alert Level 3 where venues for social events outdoors were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity.

