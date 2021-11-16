What’s in store: Gadget brands offer deals, shopping service ahead of holidays

The hunt for the perfect gift begins with nearly a month left before Christmas.

In view of this, two leading electronic brands offered deals and a new shopping service for a better shopping experience for their patrons this holiday season.

Power Mac Center, Apple’s premier partner, rolled out an upgrade of its online store called the “Enhanced Contactless Shopping” or “EC Shopping” on November 12.

Lenovo, on the other hand, offered a two-month holiday shopping spree where customers can grab vouchers for its premium items until December 31.

Power Mac Center’s EC Shopping allows its patrons to avail their dream Apple products through different options.

Some of them are:

Call-to-order – customers can call first on their preferred store and then pay for their purchases in-store or online Call-to-deliver – customers can call first and then have their purchases delivered directly to them Curbside pick-up – customers can receive their purchases at a designated area in participating malls

Power Mac Center’s online stores and official Viber store are also accessible for repair services, locating branches and other needs.

Joey Alvarez, its director for marketing, product Management and space planning, said that the shopping options are available on their online store throughout the year, not just during the holidays.

He also noted he importance of customer service to their brand.

“Customer service has been the core of what we do at Power Mac Center, and it’s important for us to give our patrons the safest and most convenient ways of accessing Apple devices and repairs, especially now that most of us are relying on our gadgets for our day-to-day productivity and creativity,” Alvarez said.

Meanwhile, Lenovo’s new offering called “Lenovo Presents: A Holiday Shopping Spree” featured a staggering over P11,000 worth of online shopping vouchers from more than 40 premium brands.

These brands include Tumi, Moleskin, The North Face, Birkenstock and Herschel.

These vouchers can be availed after customers purchase a qualifying product.

The freebies and list of participating products can be accessed on this link.

In a statement, it was stated that the sale covers different Lenovo products

“The sale will cover various Lenovo products, from the Legion line for gamers, Yoga for your work-from-home setup, to IdeaPad for distance learning. Each bundle is packed with Lenovo premium items such as the Legion H200 Gaming Headset and Legion M300 Mouse, as well as shopping vouchers for partner brands worth up to Php 5,000,” the brand said.