Mochi with a twist, choco butternut palitaw among TikTok’s winning food ideas

Innovative food ideas of three Filipino content creators and aspiring entrepreneurs were hailed winners by short-form mobile video platform Tiktok’s.

#NegosyoRecipe challenge, launched from October 4 to 21, invited TikTok users to submit videos on food ideas on the platform.

READ: How TikTok is helping food-loving Filipinos bounce back this COVID-19

TikTok said that it received around 2,500 submissions and generated a staggering 121 million views.

Of these entries, the following were named winners:

Jeffrey Gonzales who handles the foodietarsiidae account John Mark Santos who handles the .johnmark_ account Christine Cruz who handles the hey_its_tin account

The three winners will receive equipment and other tools needed to build their businesses such as appliances, grocery credits, prepaid units, ad placement credits, among others.

Winning food ideas

Gonzales was selected as the Grand Winner for his recipe on making Japanese mochi that uses Bohol’s Kalamay, a sweet, sticky delicacy made using coconut milk and ground glutinous rice.

As the grand winner, he also received an opportunity for a six-month one-on-one mentorship session with actor turned restaurateur Marvin Agustin and also earned a spot in his cloud kitchen, The Secret Kitchen.

Cruz placed second for her choco butternut palitaw.

Santos ranked third for his specialty malunggay chocolate cake. He also pitched a baked goods business that uses healthy and unique ingredients.

Aside from this three, there were also four other creators who were shortlisted among the thousands of entries with their unique food ideas.

These are:

According to TikTok, the contest is part of its “Negosyo Mo Na Yan” campaign that was launched last November 6.

It aims to empower content creators to start their digital businesses through the platform and help them cope financially amid the still raging pandemic.

This campaign was held in partnership with the brands and businesses Globe, Puregold, Abenson, Gcash, Mercato Centrale, Canva, Go Negosyo, When In Manila, and Secret Kitchen.

“Through the Negosyo Mo Na Yan campaign, and other similar initiatives, TikTok continues to provide support for its community of creators, both on and off the platform,” TikTok said.

Aside from the recipe contest, the video platform also held a week-long seminar via TikTok Live where partner speakers shared tips on how to start a digital-first business.

Finalists, on the other hand, received two-week special mentorship on becoming start-up entrepreneurs through social media facilitated by industry experts.