PSA: You can give aid to Malabon Zoo by buying these award-winning artworks

Filipinos can help preserve Philippine heritage by heading to the 2021 National Art Competition in the Manila Central Post Office where they can buy artworks for a cause.

The Philippine Postal Corporation on Thursday invited the public to view works of art by talented Pinoys located at the East Wing Mezzanine Area of the Post Office in Liwasang Bonifacio, Manila.

It features entries and winners of PHL Post’s first art competition.

The event is in partnership with the Art Association of the Philippines, the oldest artist organization in the country.

PHL Post said 10% of the proceeds from the sale of the paintings will be donated to the Malabon Zoo, Aquarium and Botanical Garden or commonly known as Malabon Zoo.

It will be used to aid the facilities in preserving Philippine heritage by caring for local flora and fauna.

The HUB Make Lab, one of the pioneering creative hubs in the Philippines, likewise invited Filipinos to visit the Post Office on weekdays.

Last June, it was reported the 31-year-old zoo was seeking for donations to fund food for its animals inside the premises.

The old establishment is famous for its wild animals who are named after celebrities, actors, politicians and other personalities.

The zoo owner, Manny Tangco, also showed some of the animals’ condition last year and sought financial help to maintain their food resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It reopened last November 7, 20 months after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The soft-opening of Malabon Zoo came after the national government placed Metro Manila under the more relaxed Alert Level 2 of the general community quarantine, where children are now allowed to go outdoors.