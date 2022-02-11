Rundown: Romantic films, relationship shows to watch this Valentine’s Day

The Embassy of France to the Philippines and Micronesia invited viewers to an online screening of French romantic films for free this February.

In a Facebook post, the French embassy announced the release of three films on its local theater called the Alliance française de Manille’s Le Ciné-Club.

“Are you looking for a place to spend Valentine’s this month?” the embassy said.

“The Alliance française de Manille’s Le Ciné-Club is opening its doors once again! Watch some of the most loved and acclaimed French films on the big screen starting this month, FOR FREE!” it added.

On a separate post, the Facebook page of Le Ciné-Club also provided a short synopsis for the following titles it will release for free:

Playlist – A 2020 comedy by Nine Antico

Les amants (The Lovers) – A 1958 drama by Louis Malle

Deux (Two of Us) – A 2018 drama by Filippo Meneghetti

Based on the schedule, only “The Lovers” and “The Two of Us” are available to watch at the theater.

Movie-goers are advised to register first through this link.

Walk-ins are welcome but will be subject to the availability of seats.

Le Ciné-Club also listed the following reminders in the registration link:

Safety protocols will be strictly implemented within the premises.

• Moviegoers, from adults to children, must be fully vaccinated to be allowed inside the auditorium.

• They must also wear well-fitted face masks at all times and face shields are non-mandatory and voluntary.

• Temperature and symptoms will be checked upon entry

‘Love is in the air’

Streaming service Discovery+ also offered relationship-related documentary films and shows viewers can stream this love month.

The streaming app brings all kinds of love with its offerings–from getting-to-know-you to tying the knot, to love stories that have ended in true crime.

Here are some shows and films you can watch on the streaming service:

Strangers in Love

The twelve singles in the Korean reality show “Strangers in Love” each take their shot at romance as they go through seven rounds of missions in the hopes of finding the one. Candid moments reveal the participants’ progress since arriving at Strange Village, but will they be lucky in love?

Tarek and Heather: The Big I do

Following a stunning proposal, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young dreamed of a fairytale beach wedding in Mexico that would be bigger and better than their engagement.

However, with just 14 weeks to go before the big day, they scrap their original plans and prepare for a perfect wedding celebration in Santa Barbara, California with the goal of making it a memorable day not just for themselves but also for their family and friends.

Currently available for a romance-filled binge-watching session, the couple race against time as they plan and finally exchange vows on “Tarek and Heather: The Big I do.”

Sex Sent Me to the ER

Every relationship has its ups and downs, and that includes adventures in the bedroom. Catch “Sex Sent Me To The ER” now available on Discovery+ for stories of sexual escapades gone wrong resulting in a medical mishap that leaves one participant in need of emergency care.

Some accidents can be easily laughed off while other misadventures turn into a tale of caution. At the end of the day, it’s always the doctor that gets the couples out of a bind.

Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes

Dive into the case of husband and wife Paul Bernardo and Karla Homolka in the “Ken and Barbie Killers: The Lost Murder Tapes.” The case of two missing schoolgirls is tied to Bernardo when his bruised wife tells the police that he is the killer.

What’s more shocking is that Homolka claims that there are home videos of Bernardo assaulting the girls hidden somewhere in their marital home.

Anni: The Honeymoon Murder

“Anni: The Honeymoon Murder” delves into the murder of the newlywed bride Anni Dewani. Her story becomes one of South Africa’s most infamous and mysterious crimes. Join Dewani’s family in seeking the truth behind her death and parse through testimonies from lawyers, police, and persons involved in the docu-series now available for streaming.