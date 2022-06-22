The power of play: How LEGO continues to impact children’s lives through play

The iconic children’s playset LEGO is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year.

Fans of all ages were delighted to witness different iconic brick playsets over the years in a huge LEGO exhibit at the SM Megamall Event Center from June 3 to 19, 2022.

Ole Kirk Kristiansen‘s legacy continues to shape children’s minds nine decades after he invented the LEGO block, which only started from a small wooden toy set in primary colors.

Coined from two Danish words, “Leg” and “Godt,” meaning “play well,” the staple children’s plaything has since developed into over 18,000 LEGO products and has “helped children learn about robotics and coding through LEGO MINDSTORMS.”

To celebrate the company’s milestone, the LEGO group polled 55,000 parents and children from 30 countries, highlighting the vital power of play.

Developing critical life skills

In a rapidly changing world, it is great to teach children essential life skills that would help them thrive. The results indicate that almost all parents think children strengthen their creativity (93%), communication (92%), problem-solving skills (92%), and confidence (91%) while they play.

Child’s most favorite way to learn

The children surveyed said playing was their “most preferred recreational activity of choice.” Aside from that, playing with their families is their favorite learning method. Indeed, our parents are our first teachers.

Not just for kids

Who says parents and adults are not allowed to play? The results showed that four in five parents said their “families are happier when they play with LEGO bricks.” It not only tightens their bond as a family but improves their well-being.

To this day, Ole’s family still owning the LEGO group brand emphasizes the tight bond between families that their brand is campaigning for. His great-grandson Thomas Kirk Kristiansen recently took over as the group’s chairman.

In a media release, the chairman said, “Whether 1932, 2022 or on our 100th Anniversary in 2032, we strive to continue this legacy by helping all families, wherever they are in the world, to play well.”

The group vowed to continue to donate 25 percent of its profits to the LEGO Foundation to “provide millions of children the chance to play and learn – including those who are disadvantaged and impacted by crises.”