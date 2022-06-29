Pooch with powers: Meet Krypto, Superman’s canine sidekick

Who knew Superman had a doggy best friend?

Krypto the Super-Dog is not just here to beg for treats and roll over – he’s the latest star in Warner Bros. Pictures’ animated action-adventure film, “DC League of Super-Pets.”

With X-ray vision, flying abilities, heat vision, “freeze” breath and super hearing, Krypto is the perfect canine counterpart to his two-legged Kryptonian friend.

Check out the character featurette for Krypto below. DC League of Super-Pets can be watched in theaters starting July 27.

In “DC League of Super-Pets,” Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime in Metropolis side by side. When Superman and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a rag-tag shelter pack—Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel—to master their own newfound powers and help him rescue the Super Heroes.

“DC League of Super-Pets” is the animated feature film directorial debut of Jared Stern, veteran writer/consultant on the “LEGO®” movies. The movie is based on a screenplay he wrote with John Whittington, taking inspiration from characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, who voices Krypto. Other big-name celebrities making up the pack are Kevin Hart (the “Jumanji” and “Secret Life of Pets” films), Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live,” “Ferdinand”), John Krasinski (the “Quiet Place” films), Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”) and Natasha Lyonne (“Show Dogs”).

Also part of the cast members are Diego Luna (“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”), Marc Maron (“Joker”), Thomas Middleditch (“Godzilla: King of the Monsters”), Ben Schwartz (“Sonic the Hedgehog”), and Keanu Reeves (the “Matrix” and “John Wick” films).