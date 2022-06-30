Same-day delivery now possible for Lazada’s Metro Manila consumers

Receiving your orders on the same day you placed them is now a reality.

This is Lazada Philippines‘ promise as it announces its partnership with GrabExpress to make such services available in the capital region.

The e-commerce platform teamed up with Grab’s courier delivery service to address the rising demand of consumers to receive their purchases almost instantly.

Lazada said that “faster delivery” ranked among the top shopping attributes that consumers look for when it comes to online shopping.

“Two other studies showed 70% rise in search interest in ‘same day delivery’ among APAC consumers; and 41% shoppers considered ‘fast and reliable delivery and availability’ as the most important attribute in shopping online,” the e-commerce service said in a release.

Consumers normally wait 3 to 5 days before an item to them is delivered.

The same-day delivery service speeds it up to just a few hours after the order has been placed, provided they check out before 11 a.m. from Monday to Friday.

Here are steps on how to avail of the express delivery:

Go to the Lazada app and add items to cart on the same-day delivery page

Choose “same day delivery” option

Pin your exact address on the map

Check out by clicking “Place Order”

Consumers can buy items related to medicines, automotive and hardware, food and beverage, electronics, party supplies, and toys and gifts through the same-day delivery service.