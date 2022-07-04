Rundown: Chicken deals this July you just can’t miss

Have the soaring prices of goods got you skipping on chicken from your grocery runs? Well, you can still definitely satisfy your chicken cravings with these exclusive deals this July.

KFC

For chicken lovers, July 6 is no ordinary day. What better way to celebrate International Fried Chicken Day than to enjoy Colonel’s world-famous fried chicken from the comfort of your home?

Although its origin is unknown, International Fried Chicken Day is celebrated every July 6 annually.

To mark the annual fried chicken fest, American fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken, known for its elusive 11-spice secret chicken recipe, is offering a free delivery promo for customers who order from their website or on their mobile application.

To avail of the free delivery, patrons must key in the voucher code “KFCTHEOG” with a minimum spend of P550.

McDonald’s

Another round of chicken deals is up for grabs in McDonald’s App Crave & Claim Fest from July 1 to 10. Claim double of your favorite orders in McDonald’s App via dine-in, take out or drive-thru.

Munch on two six-piece Chicken McNuggets ala carte for P150 valid from 10:30 a.m. to 3:59 a.m. everyday. If you’re in the mood for a sandwich, you can also avail yourself of two McCrispy Chicken Sandwich solo for P89 valid all day.

Don’t miss out on McDonald’s chicken fillet deal series, where you can claim either two McCrispy Chicken Fillet Ala King with two Regular Coke drinks or two McCrispy Chicken Fillet with two Regular Coke drinks – sold at P99 each and valid all day!

Mang Inasal

Need a break from fried chicken? Get the most out of your P100 by enjoying Mang Inasal’s char-grilled favorites in its brand new “Ihaw-Sarap Savers.”

Mang Inasal’s business unit head Mike Castro said their “Ihaw-Sarap” offerings kicked off the brand’s celebration of International Grilling Month this July.

“While the world celebrates July as International Grilling Month, Mang Inasal brings this global festivity closer to the hearts of the Filipino families by serving them their char-grilled favorites and more,” Castro said.

Through this promotion, patrons can enjoy a sumptuous Regular Chicken Inasal with their drink of choice for only P99. This can be availed from all Mang Inasal branches nationwide via dine-in or take-out.

The Ihaw-Sarap Savers is also throwing in a sweet deal of Pork Sisig with Rice and Pancit Palabok with one-piece Pork Barbecue for P99 each, too.