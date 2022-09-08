Rundown: Gadget releases, deals for ‘ber’ months shopping

Global technology brands have a lot of innovative products for tech geeks in time for the start of the “ber” months.

Lenovo, a powerhouse in laptops, desktops, and other devices, released its latest lineup of IdeaPad notebooks—the new Lenovo IdeaPad Gen 7.

The new models are designed for high-quality performance and classy portability that allow consumers to live, work and play in a hybrid lifestyle.

IdeaPad Slim 3 and 3i

IdeaPad Slim 3 and 3i are perfect for students who are looking for a device upgrade for their classes.

Here are the following specifications of Lenovo’s notebooks:

Powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 series and 12th Gen Intel Core processors to guarantee users the perfect laptop for multitasking

Available in two models: 14-inch and 6-inch with FHD IPS screens

Each screen also has a high AAR design with up to 88% active display area, allowing users to see more

Feature up to 16GB DDR4 of memory and 512GB G3 of storage to ensure enough space for work and personal files

Engineered with a full-function USB Type C port that includes power and display to provide innovative features that are beneficial for users

Equipped with a biometric power button, HD Camera with privacy shutter and smart learning features.

Other facilities include the latest Windows 11 OS, Dolby Audio speakers, and an array microphone, proving the IdeaPad Slim 3 an3i to be a reliable work and personal device equipped with the latest technology

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is currently available in the color Abyss Blue.

The IdeaPad Slim 3i has more colors available. You can choose among the colors Arctic Grey, Abyss Blue, and Misty Blue.

Both variants come with a Lifetime Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 license.

IdeaPad Slim 5i

The IdeaPad Slim 5i is built for those who want beauty, performance and the best bang for their buck.

Look at the following specifications and features:

Also available in two models: a 14-inch and 15.6-inch FHD screens that provide for power efficient and color-accurate display

Has two full-function USB Type C ports that come with a Type C charger for on-the-go users who heavily rely on their devices

Features up to 16GB DDR4 of memory and 512GB PCIe Gen3 SSD for storage

Also comes with the standard 3-Year Premium Care Warranty and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 Lifetime license

It is available in Storm Grey Metal.

IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro

As its name suggests, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is designed to provide the ultimate and intensified performance to address the needs of professionals.

Here are the following specifications of the notebook:

Available in a 16-inch WQXGA model

Features a 16:10 aspect ratio display, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a high AAR design with up to 91% active display area

Has up to 16GB DDR5 4800 of memory and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD for storage to ensure users have enough space with a cutting-edge cooling system

Similar to the IdeaPad Slim 5i, it is bundled with the 3-Year Accidental Damage Protection for free, the standard 3-Year Premium Care Warranty and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 Lifetime license.

It is available in a sleek Storm Grey color.

SM Supermalls is also offering the following deals for the different brands of headphones, smartphones and other gadgets it carries.

JBL Live 500BT – 25% off and an extra discount for a minimum spend of ₱700

Smartphone brands – discounts on all Wednesdays of August from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Smart Galaxy watches – Up to 50% and another 50% off when you use the code SMGOESONLINE

Gadget discounts and deals can be purchased via SM Malls Online app.