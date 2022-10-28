‘Shake, Rattle & Roll,’ ‘Magandang Gabi Bayan: Pinoy classics you can stream for free this Undas

A bygone horror television program and a movie series well-loved by Filipino audiences were released for free streaming on YouTube this Halloween.

ABS-CBN uploaded episodes of the “Magandang Gabi Bayan: Halloween Special” while Regal Entertainment Inc. made the “Shake, Rattle & Roll” film series available for free streaming on their respective YouTube channels.

‘Shake Rattle & Roll’

Regal’s 15-movie catalog of the “Shake, Rattle and Roll” franchise was updated last October 18 on its channel.

Two playlists were created for streaming—the movie playlist and the episode playlist.

Each “Shake, Rattle & Roll” installment has a three-part segment that comprises different horror stories.

Viewers can then choose to relive the creatures, ghosts and other supernatural elements in their favorite, or rather, their most memorable sequence in the film anthology.

SINE FILES, a Twitter account dedicated to 20th Century Philippine Cinema, also promoted the well-loved film series on the micro-blogging platform.

📣 All the SHAKE, RATTLE, & ROLL episodes are just available for FREE on Regal’s YouTube channel, by the way… 👻 Per episode 🔗 https://t.co/7eQdDiNKl0

Per movie 🔗 https://t.co/nPmr26jFtN pic.twitter.com/WErVDBFg6L — SINE FILES 🎞 (@sinefiles) October 20, 2022

RELATED: PSA: You can now stream ‘Shake Rattle & Roll’ film series for free this Undas

“Shake, Rattle & Roll” is considered the most successful horror film anthology in the Philippines since its debut in theaters way back in 1984.

Throughout the franchise’s history, the stories or episodes in each movie are not usually tied up under a single theme or subject matter.

Different directors, screenwriters, and other staff and cast members have been involved in the “Shake, Rattle & Roll” horror story-telling over the years.

Prominent directors of these films include Peque Gallaga, Ishamel Bernal, Mike Tuviera and Jerrold Tarog.

Notable Pinoy artists who have graced the film series include Iza Calzado, Karla Abellana, Janice de Belen and Kris Aquino.

Last year, Regal Entertainment Inc. also made available the longest Filipino horror film series in the country for Undas.

RELATED: PSA: You can now stream ‘Shake Rattle & Roll’ film series for free this Undas

‘Magandang Gabi Bayan’

On local television, Filipinos, especially the so-called “Batang 90s” or the millennials, would remember the iconic Halloween specials of “Kabayan” Noli de Castro’s television program “Magandang Gabi Bayan.”

ABS-CBN News recently updated its YouTube playlist with all the episodes of “Magandang Gabi Bayan: Halloween Classic” from 1991 to 2005.

“Ating balikan ang mga makatinding balahibong episodes ng Magandang Gabi Bayan Halloween Classics!” the caption reads.

Each edition of “MGB”’s Halloween show featured real-life paranormal stories.

Some episodes also showed De Castro touring the most haunted places in the Philippines.

ABS-CBN previously released “MGB’s” specials on its various YouTube channels in 2020 for a limited time only.

These videos were among the lineup of free shows that the network offered to its viewers through its online platforms after its television and radio channels were shut down that year.

Meanwhile, aside from the shows and films free for streaming, some malls are also celebrating Halloween with film screenings of popular horror flicks in their theaters.

These establishments include SM Cinemas, the Fisher Mall, and Ayala Malls Cinemas.

READ: Screamers on the silver screen: How horror-loving Pinoys can celebrate Halloween this year