Rundown: Healthy, budget-friendly dishes you can cook at home

Filipinos have continued to tighten their belts as the prices of goods continue to soar.

This makes budgeting, especially for food, a little more challenging.

Given this problem, Jolly Heart Mate Canola Oil listed the following recipes for healthy and budget-friendly dishes you can prepare for your family:

Vegetable Okoy

With the combination of squash, sweet potatoes, carrots, malunggay, and eggs, Filipinos could easily create a vegetable okoy. Some of the nutrients you could get from this dish are Vitamins A, D and K.

Crispy Kangkong

If you are craving for chips, a crispy kangkong could be a health benefit because of its richness in antioxidants. It is also rich in fiber.

Sardine Misua Soup with Malunggay

Filipinos could also level up their misua soup by adding sardines, which is rich in Vitamin D, and malunggay, which is rich in Vitamins K, B, C, D, and E.

Scrambled Egg with Tuna and Tomatoes

For this dish, one only need three basic ingredients—egg, tuna, and tomatoes. While this dish does not require a lot of ingredients, it is rich in omega 3, which is strongly linked to preventing heart diseases.

Ginataang Tilapia with Eggplant

If you are looking for a protein-rich food with antioxidant properties, you can add the ginataang tilapia with eggplant to your menu.

Tilapia offers Omega 3 fatty acids, is low in fat, and has high levels of Vitamin B12.

Meanwhile, aside from eggplant’s antioxidant properties, it is also rich in Vitamins A and C.

Last October, the annual inflation accelerated to 7.7% compared to September’s 6.9%, based on the report of the Philippine Statics Authority.

In view of this, many commodities including Noche Buena items hiked prices, according to the Department of Trade and Industry

