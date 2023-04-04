Why Samsung’s Galaxy A series is perfect for content creators

What makes a smartphone “awesome?”

A global leader in technology shared how a personal gadget can help content creators achieve maximum impact with their own photos and videos.

Samsung Electronics on Thursday launched the new Galaxy A Series in the country, redefining how digital content creators and bloggers shoot and edit their content.

The smartphone manufacturer said that the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G have different photography and videography features, including the improved Nightography which is Samsung’s night mode camera.

It also features video stabilization and has editing tools that make content creation easier, such as the photo remastering tool, object eraser, custom stickers, and built-in Snapchat AR filters.

👉 GALAXY A34 5G SPECS: ✔️ Crisp nightography with advanced OIS technology

✔️ High Brightness Mode of 1,000 nits and Vision Booster for a clear look at what on’s screen

✔️ Hyper-fast 5G connectivity

✔️ Less shaking for more stable video with 5G’s enhanced OIS and VDIS (1/2) — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) March 30, 2023

👉 GALAXY A54 5G SPECS: ✔️ Crisp nightography with large pixel sensor & advanced OIS technology

✔️ Enhanced OIS & VDIS for clear & stable shots at night

✔️ High Brightness Mode of 1,000 nits & Vision Booster

✔️ Hyper-fast 5G connectivity (1/2) — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) March 30, 2023

Moreover, both smartphones come with AMOLED displays.

This stands for active-matrix organic light-emitting diode, a display technology used in mobile devices and televisions.

In contrast to a regular LCD display, an AMOLED display consumes less power, provides more vivid picture quality, and renders faster motion response.

Samsung said that Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, while Galaxy A34 5G has a 6.6-inch AMOLED display.

This feature allows for an immersive viewing experience, ideal for content creators who thoroughly review their videos before uploading them to the public.

GLIMPSE OF GALAXY A34 5G: pic.twitter.com/RQsWM7WO7J — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) March 30, 2023

GLIMPSE OF GALAXY A54 5G: pic.twitter.com/uLJ7Ch2Qk8 — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) March 30, 2023

The electronics firm also said that both Galaxy A smartphones have FHD+ resolution, showing off ultra-realistic colors.

Galaxy A54 5G comes in the trendy colors of Awesome Graphite, Awesome Lime, and the online-exclusive Awesome Violet.

Meanwhile, Galaxy A34 5G comes in Awesome Graphite and Awesome Violet.

These are available through samsung.com, Samsung Experience Stores, authorized Samsung stores, Lazada, Shopee, Abenson.com, and MemoXpress Online.