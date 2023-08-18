Latest Samsung Galaxy devices focus on wellness, self-improvement

Health, productivity and self-expression took center stage during the launch of Samsung’s latest additions to the Galaxy family.

The global brand aims to transform lives and push the limits of what was once impossible in technology.

In its 25th year in the Philippines, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5, Watch6 and Tab S9 before an audience of executives, influencers and celebrities at a launch event held at Conrad Hotel in Pasay on Wednesday, August 16.

“The devices we are welcoming today are not just products. They are a reflection of Samsung’s dedication to innovation, to pushing boundaries and to delivering experiences that elevate the way we live, work and connect,” Blue Avelino, head of Samsung’s Mobile Experience division, said.

“As we continue to break new ground, let’s all remember that it’s not just about the technology itself. It’s about how that technology enriches our lives, enhances our experiences and brings us closer together,” he added.

Indeed, each product carries its own feature designed to cater to the interests of each generation. Here are their features:

Galaxy Z Flip5

The Galaxy Z Flip5 boasts a 3.4-inch cover screen, or “Flex Window,” that allows users, especially Generation Zs, to click and swipe widgets for maximum productivity and take edgy selfies for enhanced self-expression. Costing P64,990, it perfectly fits in the pocket, wears a strong frame for durability and comes in four different colors.

Galaxy Z Fold5

Meanwhile, multitasking, for instance, between watching videos and typing messages, is one of the key features of the Galaxy Z Fold5, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an AI engine 4.35x faster than its predecessors. It flaunts a 7.6-inch immersive display with an advanced taskbar and the sleekest S pen yet for a foldable phone.

Folding phones have been on the rise since Chinese-based Royole introduced FlexPai, the first commercially available foldable smartphone, in 2018. Samsung unveiled its Galaxy Fold in 2019, equipped with the Infinity Flex Display technology, allowing the product to be a smartphone when folded and a tablet when folded out.

Galaxy Watch6

For people monitoring their sleep time or blood pressure, the Galaxy Watch6 can serve as a useful companion. With a 3-in-1 BioActive sensor installed, users can determine their sleep scores and know their real-time blood pressure and heart rate.

Samsung partnered with the German-based Emma The Sleep Company, which promotes better sleep through various product innovations, and KonsultaMD, a health app offering 24/7 online consultations, to promote overall wellness using these technologies.

Galaxy Tab S9

Finally, the new Galaxy Tab S9 works as a versatile mini-computer wherein it can be used like a laptop with a mouse and keyboard. Its dynamic 14.6-inch AMOLED can produce crisp pictures for the ultimate viewing experience. But the tablet’s most stunning feature is its water and dust resistance, the first for any Galaxy S tablet, ensuring its sturdiness and long-lasting durability.

Samsung enlisted the help of some of today’s biggest trend makers to show how each product fits their lifestyles, including Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, dancer-actress AC Bonifacio, singer-songwriter Leila Alcasid, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee, entrepreneur Nico Bolzico and travel and lifestyle content creator Camille Co.

In line with the launch, the South Korea-based conglomerate has released its “Join the Flip Side” campaign to “explore a new way of thinking and living, built on a foundation of openness and inclusion that goes beyond the boundaries of what was previously possible,” according to Samsung’s website.