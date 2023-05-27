Selfies, stickers, gaming: What awaits visitors of Samsung’s Epic After Hours

A new hangout spot offers music, gaming and other immersive activities for Filipino mobile users this month.

Located at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater, the Samsung Epic After Hours event or hub was launched as a new must-visit before the summer season ends this May.

Samsung Philippines also promoted this new entertainment site on its Facebook account.

The Epic After Hours also showcased the brand’s newest smartphone series—the Galaxy S23.

It was supposed to run from May 25 to 31.

Due to the inclement weather, however, there will be changes in the schedule, including the talks, workshops and performances of artists.

Samsung also posted an update about Epic After Hours on Facebook.

“Event update: Due to inclement weather conditions, the #SamsungEpicAfterHours at Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre event for today, May 26, 2023, has been postponed,” the brand said.”

“Don’t fret! The excitement continues as you’ll soon have the opportunity to experience the #GalaxyS23 Series. Stay safe and keep an eye out for updates on our rescheduled dates!” it continued.

Interested Samsung patrons can expect the following booths and areas when they get the chance to visit the place.

LOOK: IG-worthy booths/areas for Samsung Epic After Hours event at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheatre in BGC. It runs until May 31. #SamsungEpicAfterHours @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/1KmNtJYjNp — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) May 25, 2023

Nightography selfie booth

Nightography is Samsung Galaxy’s signature Night Mode feature. It allows users to shoot vivid and bright pictures in low-light settings without turning on the flash mode.

On its website, Samsung explained that Galaxy phones are capable of capturing such pictures because of artificial intelligence (AI) and low-light camera settings.

“On Galaxy phones, it’s called Night mode, and it lets you shoot vivid low-light pics without that overly bright flash that tends to wash everyone out,” its page reads.

“AI also lends a hand, combining multiple frames into the clearest image. If you’re out for the night and don’t want to spend too much time tinkering with your camera settings, this is your go-to move,” it continues.

For patrons who want to experience this feature, the Epic Nightography booth has multiple Instagram-worthy corners where visitors can take portrait selfies under low-light settings.

Gaming lounge

Epic After Hours also caters to gamers through the gaming lounge where they can sit and play video games using the Samsung Galaxy S23 series.

The lounge also showcases the brand’s smart television for products that are perfect for gaming.

Stickers and illustrations

Artsy patrons can show off their creativity through the Creative Hub. In here, they can use the smartphone’s S Pen to illustrate and produce artworks.

They can also design their smartphones using numerous sticker designs at the Sticker Studio.

Sustainability pledge

To promote Samsung’s goals of sustainability, Epic After Hours set up a booth that encourages visitors to make pledges for the environment.

They may also take pictures and selfies with live mural paintings of well-known visual artists Dii Utlang and Pam Quinto.