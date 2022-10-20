Rundown: Budget friendly phones under P15,000

Are you on a tight budget but want to upgrade your phone?

Worry no more because you can choose from a wide range of phone choices without breaking the bank.

Here is the rundown of phones under P15,000.

OPPO A17k

Oppo A17k boasts a 5,000mAh battery capacity, 64 gigabytes storage, and 3GB RAM equipped with a RAM Expansion feature that delivers up to 4GB of additional RAM for smoother functionality of apps and multitasking.

The phone also has an 8 megapixel camera with a portrait mode, allowing users to take phone professional-grade pictures comparable in quality to SLR.

The phone also has a side fingerprint unlock feature.

Oppo offers the phone in gold and navy blue colors.

This P5,999 phone will be available in the Philippines starting October 29.

RealMe Narzo 50A Prime

This device features a Unisoc T612 chipset with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

RealMe Narzo 50A Prime also boasts a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP AI selfie camera.

Like the Oppo A17k, this device also features a side fingerprint scanner.

Available in colors black and blue, this device costs P7,999.

OPPO A17

Another budget-friendly phone offered by Oppo is the A17.

The brand claims it is a reliable phone, given its 4GB of RAM built with RAM Expansion technology to expand it up to 8GB, 64GB internal storage, and 64GB internal storage.

This phone also sports a 50MP primary camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

Available in colors lake blue and midnight black, this phone costs P7,999.

Samsung Galaxy A04s

For those who prefer Samsung brand, there is Galaxy A04s which has a 6.5″ screen display, an octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery capacity.

This device is perfect for those who love to take pictures with its 50MP main camera, 2MP depth camera, and 2MP macro camera.

Users may also enjoy the phone’s 5MP front camera, which supports the bokeh effect.

This device, available in green and black, is priced at P9,490.

OPPO A77s

Designed to give the best gaming and entertainment experience, Oppo A77s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset to provide lag-free performance and less power consumption.

Oppo A77s is also accompanied by 8GB of RAM to enable users to run more apps in the background and 128GB of ROM for sizable storage, which can be extended up to 1TB of microSD card.

To level up the user’s gaming experience, developers equipped Oppo A77s with dual stereo speakers and a 6.56-inch Waterdrop Notch HD+ display for a better visual experience.

On the other hand, this device boasts an 8MP front camera and a dual rear camera system, consisting of a 50MP main camera and a 2MP depth camera.

The Oppo A77s is available in sunset orange, which showcases the industry’s first fiberglass-leather rear cover and starry black color.

For those interested in purchasing this device, it will be available in stores starting October 29 for P13,999.