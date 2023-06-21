New eats: Fish & Co opens latest store with fresh offerings for Mandaluyong diners

A variety of salmon, shrimp, fish and chips and other seafood options await new diners at a casual restaurant in Mandaluyong City.

Fish & Co, a restaurant chain known for its signature fish and chips, opened its latest branch at the Shangri-La Plaza Mall in the city early this June.

The opening was also promoted on its Instagram account on June 7.

“Have you been to our newest branch? If not, you’re missing all the good catch and fun! Take a dive into fresh #SeafoodInAPan at our Shangri-La branch. SEA you,” its caption reads.

New and old customers of the beloved seafood restaurant chain can expect its popular fish & chips on the menu and additional unique varieties.

Fish & Co aims to bring flavors of other countries’ versions of the English dish to Filipino seafood lovers and food enthusiasts.

The new fish and chips offerings are:

Sambal Fish and Chips of Indonesia – including a spicy sambal sauce

Nori Fish and Chips of Japan – with nori sheet-covered fish fillets

Bombay Fish and Chips of India – covered with Bombay sauce

The restaurant chain claims fame for its “handcrafted, golden-brown fillets.” They are described as “crispy on the outside and tender and moist on the inside.”

Fish & Co also has other food options that can satisfy diners’ cravings.

Other new exciting offerings from the company are the following dishes:

Shrimp pasta salad

Mussels with garlic lemon butter sauce

New Orleans chicken and seafood

Salmon in pepper cream sauce

Lapu-lapu fillet in curry sauce

The restaurant also offers several healthy fruit beverages. These are:

Citrus Herb Surprise – lemonade, basil and calamansi

Healthy Hearty Squeeze – carrot, mango, melon

Fresh lemonade

Jungle Freeze – pineapple, rambutan

Ripe Mango Shake

Fish & Co’s other branches are located at the Uptown Mall in Taguig City, Alabang Town Center in Mandaluyong City, UP Town Center, Robinsons Magnolia and Trinoma in Quezon City, and My South Hall in Pasay City.

On its official website, the brand is described as “a casual, family restaurant chain serving fresh seafood in a pan, a unique dining experience that drew inspiration from the Mediterranean fishermen who caught seafood fresh from the seas, cooked and ate it straight from the pan.”