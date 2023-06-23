‘Drag Race PH’s’ Turing’s life story gets featured in new LGBT-focused film series

Turing Quinto was the first drag queen to be featured in GCash‘s video series dedicated to the LGBTQIA community.

The “GCashStory for LGBT” premiered on Thursday, June 22 on the e-wallet service’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

Titled “Turing: A GCash Story,” the three-minute short film was directed by award-winning filmmaker Antoinette Jadaone.

It offers a glimpse of Turing’s financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns and before she joined the first season of “Drag Race Philippines.”

“Sa GCash, ang pag-asa at pamilya ay para sa lahat. Directed by Antoinette Jadaone, this film captures the pride, perseverance, and the hope that they bring,” the description reads.

“Ito ang GCash Story ni Turing Quinto, proud breadwinner and Drag Queen,” it added.

The video has since garnered 2.8 million views on Facebook.

In the comments section, Turing’s fans showered her with love and support for her inspiring journey.

“Love you, Ate Turing Quinto! So proud of you,” a Facebook user said.

“Ate Turs, sooo proud of you Labyu! Turing Quinto,” another user on Facebook commented.

In a separate post, GCash also shared a quote from Turing about how her profession as a drag queen helped pay for her family’s finances.

“Being a drag queen is a full-time job. Pero kapag ginalingan mo, okay din ang pay. You have to work hard on your craft. Malaking tulong siya sa family ko. I am helping with the rent, bills, expenses, and everything,” she said.

The short film series dedicated to the LGBT was launched during GCash’s Pride event called “Werk with Pride.” This was held at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig on the same day.

During the launch Turing shared that she initially did not want to remember her experiences during the tough quarantine period.

“It’s a part of my life na ayoko ng balikan kasi hindi ko alam paano ko siya na-survive. Pero nung nandun ako sa shoot, parang narealize ko na, hindi balikan natin kasi maraming makaka-relate,” she said.

“Hindi lang naman ikaw ang nakaranas ng ganyan e. Hindi lang naman ikaw ang breadwinner,” the Pinoy drag artist added.

In celebration of Pride Month, Turing and her fellow queens from “DRPH” Season 1 Marina Summers and Lady Morgana also delivered powerful performances in front of a lively crowd.

Marina finished as the runner-up in the drag reality series. Morgana was proclaimed as “DRPH”‘s first Miss Congeniality.

Turing was eliminated earlier in the competition. Despite her early exit, she earned the love of the viewers because of her congenial and supportive nature toward her cast members.