Which marker? Bookstore chain reacts to Filipino Swifties’ inquiry on ‘1989’ album lettering

A popular bookstore chain joined several Filipinos in guessing the type of pen used on the cover of Taylor Swift‘s upcoming album.

On August 13, the National Bookstore‘s Facebook account shared a post from a Filipino who juxtaposed two permanent markers that might have been used in making the “1989” lettering.

The meme in the post alludes that the Pilot permanent marker with a softer tip could have been used to scribble the “1989” that was prominently featured on the album art of the 2014 release.

This was juxtaposed with another pen but with an angled tip, which was seen as the one used on the cover of the upcoming “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album.

The user shared this post on the public Facebook group page Kulto ni Taylor Swift, a dedicated page for content about the American singer.

RELATED: Filipino Swifties searched for ‘Taylor Swift’ the most, latest data from Google says

NBS took notice of the post and shared this on its Facebook account with a thinking emoji as the post caption.

Several Filipinos were amused by the bookstore’s Facebook account for sharing Taylor-related content.

Nearly all of the reactions to it are laugh reactions.

The post has garnered 13,000 reactions and 638 shares on the platform so far.

In the comments, several Facebook users described NBS’s post as witty.

“Sino admin niyo? Ang witty! Bigyan ng increase ‘yan!” a Facebook user said.

“Wittyyyy! Hahaha,” another Filipino on Facebook commented.

Others recalled their lettering lessons back in school.

“Naur I remembered my chiseled lettering days back in Arch 1,” a Facebook user said.

“Medyo late ko na nafigure out gamitin ung chisel point like ng Pentel Pen,” another Facebook user commented.

Taylor announced the rerecording of her chart-topping album as she wrapped up the United States leg of her “Eras” Tour in Los Angeles on August 9.

“There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously embarrassingly long time. And I think instead of just like telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you something I’ve been excited to show you,” the American singer-songwriter said mid-show.

READ: Taylor Swift to release ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ | Philstar.com

Taylor also announced the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” on her social media accounts on August 10.

“Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you! The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th,” Taylor said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor released the original “1989” album on the same day in 2014.

The multi-awarded artist has released three of the six albums of her re-recording project, namely the Taylor’s versions of “Fearless,” “Red,” and “Speak Now.”