Hit by the travel bug? This special pop-up offers deals for all types of tourist

Traveling could get expensive depending on how you spend and plan.

This month, however, Asia’s leading travel and experiences platform Klook is giving you more reasons to travel as it is offering deals for all types of tourist — from couples, families, barkada to solo travelers, as part of its 9th anniversary.

“Since its launch, we have provided our customers with a lot of opportunities to experience the unique and different cultures the world has to offer. As we celebrate 9 years in the Philippines, we plan to continue doing that and more,” Michelle Ho, general manager of Klook Philippines and Thailand said.

“This September, we are bringing out exciting deals and promos that will encourage every Filipino to travel more and explore and discover their own definition of joy,” she added.

The platform mounted a two-day special pop-up called “Kloud 9 pop-up” at Mitsukoshi in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, where travelers can get 9% of all activities, hotels and transfers found on the Klook app with a minimum spend of P9,000.

If you missed the day 1, these travel deals can be availed until today, September 16.

Klook also teamed up with mobile wallet GCash for those who want to visit the happiest place on earth in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Disneyland.

Visitors of the pop-up may get 4 HK Disneyland tickets for the price of three using Gcash as mode of payment.

HK Disneyland is set to open “Arendelle: The World of Frozen” on November 20 that puts a number of the iconic scenes in the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ films, “Frozen” and “Frozen 2” to life.

Among the signature attractions to anticipate include the North Mountain, with its peak as the highest point in Arendelle; the Ice Palace where Elsa unleashes her icy powers freely for the first time; Arendelle Castle, home of the royal family; the Bay of Arendelle, featuring the small fishing boat that Anna fell on when she met Prince Hans; Clock Tower where Anna danced with Prince Hans; and Friendship Fountain where Elsa uses her magical powers to freeze its water into beautiful snowflake ornamentations.

Visitors of the upcoming “Frozen” attraction at the theme park may also immerse themselves in the joy of the Summer Snow Day celebration by taking a Frozen Ever After journey to meet Elsa at her Ice Palace, embark on a wondrous adventure on Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, enjoy a unique interactive play experience with Anna and Elsa at Playhouse in the Woods.

If you are not visiting Klook’s special pop-up but will book through its app, you may have a chance to explore World of Frozen with a special hotel package on November 4 this year, before its official gate opens on November 20.

In addition, guests can also purchase the “One-Day Ticket with Early Park Entry Pass” to enjoy a hassle-free experience. Passholders can enjoy early park entry, allowing them access to the park one hour before the official opening time.

Details about HK Disneyland deals may be viewed on its website: https://www.klook.com/activity/39-hong-kong-disneyland-resort-hong-kong/.

Product Product Inclusion Booking Window Travel Window Hong Kong Disneyland “First Look at Arendelle – A preview of World of Frozen” Hotel Package Two (2) 1-Day Ticket for Hong Kong Disneyland Park Wristbands for Two (2) Guest for entry to “World of Frozen” Preview Day on 4 November 2023 (5:30pm – 8:30pm) Two (2) “Disney Premier Access – 8 Attractions” Attraction Admission Pass One (1) night accommodation in Standard Room at Hong Kong Disneyland Hotel One (1) “World of Frozen” In-Room Celebration Themed Overlay Two (2) buffet breakfasts for adult at Enchanted Garden Restaurant (for consumption on the day after Visit Date) Sept. 8, 2023 to Oct. 30, 2023 Nov. 4, 2023 Hong Kong Disneyland 1-Day Ticket with Early Park Entry Pass One (1) 1-Day Ticket for Hong Kong Disneyland Park on the selected validity date One (1) Early Park Entry Pass Sept. 8, 2023 to Feb. 26, 2024 Nov. 21, 2023 to Feb. 29, 2024 (Block-out date: Nov. 26, 2023) Hong Kong Disneyland 1-Day Ticket with Disney Shoulder Plush One (1) 1-Day Ticket for Hong Kong Disneyland Park on the selected validity date One (1) Disney Shoulder Plush (valued at HK$119 or below) to be redeemed at any Merchandise Stores in the Park Sept. 8, 2023 to Feb. 29, 2024 Nov. 20, 2023 to Feb. 29, 2024

Meanwhile, the experience platform also announced that those who will visit Japan before December 15, may also get same-day Japan Rail (JR) passes from the pop-up.

Klook’s special pop-up will be open until 7 p.m. — Rosette Adel