After Manila bans karaoke, students hope other local officials will do the same

Students urged their respective local government units to craft similar student-friendly policies as the Manila city government begins to crack down on excessive neighborhood noise amid the official start of distance learning this week.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday signed an ordinance banning daytime karaoke and videoke, as well as other sound-producing devices, from Mondays to Saturdays following multiple complaints from parents whose children are studying from home.

Ordinance No. 8688 prohibits Manila residents from using the mentioned equipment from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in a bid to reduce the environmental noise in local communities and neighborhoods and help students focus on their learning.

The ban comes after some parents complained that their children were “disturbed by neighbors using karaoke machines” as distance learning commences through online classes, printed modules and radio and television learning.

Those who violate the ordinance for the first time will be penalized with a P1,000 fine while second-time offenders will be fined for P2,000.

Third and succeeding violators will be fined P3,000.

The ordinance is effective immediately and authorities are notified to implement the policy.

The initiative came after the interior department and police leadership urged LGUs to enact ordinances prohibiting videoke and “other loud, distracting noises” as distance learning commences.

Students outside Manila, meanwhile, are hopeful their respective local leaders would enact similar policies that can help them adjust to the new method of learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“SANA DITO DIN SA BATANGAS! ‘YUN HO NAKA-SPEAKER PA YUNG KAPITBAHAY NAMIN SA ONLINE CLASS??? OKAY BA ‘YON?” exclaimed a Twitter user in response to reports of Manila’s new ordinance.

“Sana ganito rin sa Puerto Princesa, hindi kasi maiiwasan ,may mga bastos na kapitbahay,” another online user wrote with a laughing emoji.

“Louder, Caloocan, baka naman,” exclaimed another student.

“@franciszamora30 BAKA NAMAN, GALAW GALAW,” wrote a Twitter user who tagged San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.

“Poblacion, anuna??? ‘Yung kapitbahay namin evey Sunday may pa-karaoke,” another online user lamented.

The academic year officially began last Monday with the Department of Education implementing distance learning. Students are expected to take classes from home as physical classes remain suspended due to the threat of COVID-19.

However, not all homes are designed for conducive learning, which has prompted some students to call for “academic freeze” or a temporary halt at classes until digital problems are resolved such as internet connections and access to electronic gadgets.

Meanwhile, Filipinos have a penchant for singing in karaoke machines which BBC Travel notes have become a “national pastime” in the country previously labeled as one of the “happiest” nations in the world.