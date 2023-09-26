Pinoys ecstatic as ‘One Piece’ star Mackenyu set to visit Manila

Are you ready to meet Pirate Hunter Roronoa Zoro in Manila?

Japanese actor Mackenyu—known for characters in live-action adaptations of popular anime series such as “Rurouni Kenshin” and “One Piece”—is coming to the Philippines as part of the Manila Pop Culture Convention (ManiPopCon) 2023.

The event will take place at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay from November 17 to 19.

ManiPopCon made the announcement on its Facebook page.

“Get a chance to Meet & Greet the one and only Mackenyu at #ManiPopCon2023!,” it said in its social media announcement.

The announcement also features a video of Mackenyu addressing his fans.

“To all my Filipino fans out there, I’m happy to share that I’ll be appearing at the ManiPopCon in Manila,” he said in the clip. “See you guys there.”

Filipinos, of course, are ecstatic over the news.

“Sana all makakapunta,” one fan wrote.

“Wait lang Mackennnnnn~,” said another.

Anime and manga fans may know Mackenyu for playing Yukishiro Enishi in the 2021 movie “Rurouni Kenshin: The Final” and Scar in the live-action film francise of “Fullmetal Alchemist.”

But he recently gained worldwide fame for playing Roronoa Zoro in the Netflix live-action adaptation of the popular anime and manga series “One Piece.”