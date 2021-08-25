PSA: Pasig advises against PVC copy of COVID-19 vaccination card

The Pasig City government warned residents against making copies of their COVID-19 vaccination cards as it could compromise their personal information.

In an advisory on Tuesday, the city public information office stressed that those who choose to get polyvinyl chloride or PVC cards are prone to provide businesses access to their personal data and PasigPass quick response (QR) code.

QR codes used in contact-tracing applications consist of sensitive information such as one’s full name, birthdate, address and mobile number.

The local government cautioned the public after a person on Facebook offered to convert a PVC copy of COVID-19 vaccination cards for P100.

“Be cautious of who you will give access to your PasigPass QR code, Pasig Pass account, or Pasig City Vaccination Card,” it said.

The Pasig City PIO emphasized that a PVC copy of a vaccination card is not a valid replacement for the city government-issued vaccination card.

“To protect your vaccination cards against tearing, being crumpled, or damaged due to exposure to water or other elements, you can have it laminated after being fully vaccinated,” it asserted.

The National Privacy Commission earlier urged Filipinos to refrain from uploading their respective COVID-19 vaccination cards, citing risks in identity theft and other online scams.

