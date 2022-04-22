Kakie Pangilinan tweets alleged incident of vote buying amid campaign season

Frankie “Kakie” Pangilinan tweeted about an alleged vote buying incident on Thursday, April 21.

Kakie shared a screenshot of a private SMS that detailed this alleged vote buying involving a presidential candidate in the May elections.

A jeepney driver claimed that he received P400 for installing a tarpaulin of the slate of presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“yung pinambibili ng boto, pera din yan ng taumbayan…tatanggapin mo pero ang iboboto mo kung sino yung nasa konsensya mo.” pic.twitter.com/w1Sr5jcu3M — kakie (@kakiep83) April 21, 2022

Kakie did not specify further details about the screenshot.

As of writing, the tweet received 946 retweets, 53 quote-retweets and 8,322 likes on the micro-blogging platform.

On bribery for votes

In her tweet, Kakie cited the following quote from her father’s running mate Vice President Leni Robredo: “Yung pinambibili ng boto, pera din yan ng taumbayan…tatanggapin mo pero ang iboboto mo kung sino yung nasa konsensya mo.”

The vice president said this statement during a virtual forum with household workers or kasambahays on Oct. 26, 2021.

Robredo was asked about her view about the perennial problem of vote-buying in the country.

In response to this, Robredo said that people can accept bribe money from a candidate. However, they should still vote “according to their conscience.”

“Mali yung pagbibili ng boto, pero ‘yung sinasabi ko sa tao, tanggapin niyo. Parati kong sinasabi tanggapin niyo kasi galing rin naman ‘yan sa atin. ‘Yung pinambibili ng boto, pera din naman ‘yan ng taongbayan,” she said back then.

Robredo pointed out that voters should not just choose candidates because they owed them something.

“‘Wag kang boboto dahil pakiramdam mo mayroon kang utang na loob kasi tinanggap mo. ‘Di ba? ‘Yung sa akin, tanggapin ang pera, pero iboto sa konsensiya,” she said.

Similar stories

Some Twitter users also shared similar stories of alleged bribery within their localities.

They said this via the quote-retweets and replies of Kakie’s post.

“Dito sa amin sa local, pera-pera din. I hope iboto nila yung tamang tao for the job,” one Twitter user said.

“Grabe, sa amin naman ang chika 300 per tarp kada bahay whew,” another user tweeted.

One user, on the other hand, agreed with Robredo’s view on vote buying.

“Trabaho pa rin eh. Kumakalam ang sikmura ng pamilya. Pero ang tama ang ilalagay sa balota. Sana,” the user said.

In October 2021, Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, who was also running as a reelectionist, told his constituents that he will not spend lavishly on his own campaign for the elections.

Sotto said this in a message to his supporters via a Twitter thread.

“HINDI pa rin tayo gagastos ng malaki. Tandaan- ang gagastos ng malaki sa kampanya, ay malaki rin ang babawiin. (Ok lang tawagin akong kuripot, at least hindi magnanakaw. Ang importante, nagagamit sa tama at ng buo ang pera ng taumbayan.),” the city official tweeted back then.

