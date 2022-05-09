2022 Local Candidates Pasig City: Complete list

The Commission on Elections early this year released a list of the candidates for local posts in Pasig City.
Pasig, with an estimated population of more than 800,000 has 30 barangays and a lone legislative district.
Here are the names appearing in the ballot:
Lone Legislative District — House of Representatives
- EUSEBIO, RICKY (NP)
- MALIUANAG, REX (IND)
- ROMULO, ROMAN (IND)
Mayor
- BERNARDO, IYO CARUNCHO (PRP)
- SOTTO, VICO (AKSYON)
Vice Mayor
- CONCEPCION, JUNJUN (PDDS)
- JAWORSKI, DODOT (AKSYON)
- SIA, CHRISTIAN (PPP)
First District — Councilor
- ANGELES, ANGELICA (IND)
- ANGELES, RON (IND)
- BALDERRAMA, REGGIE (PDDS)
- BROWN, DOTTIE (IND)
- CHENG, ANDY (PDPLBN)
- CRUZ, RAM ALAN (PROMDI)
- DE JESUS, REY (AGILA)
- DE LEON, JANA (PROMDI)
- DELOS SANTOS, VOLTA (NPC)
- GAVIOLA, KUYA JESS (NP)
- GONZALES, KAP ERIC (NPC)
- GUEVARRA, BOBOT (PRP)
- JAVIER, BENJIE (IND)
- LEGASPI, RAYMUNDO (IND)
- LIPANA, RENE (NP)
- REYES, TANTAN AMBROSIO (IND)
- RUSTIA, KIKO (NPC)
- SANTIAGO, PAO (NPC)
- SENOGAT, COACH PAUL (AKSYON)
- STA. ANA, GARY (PDPLBN)
- TANTOCO, SIMON ROMULO (NPC)
- TRINIDAD, CARUNCHOMIGS (PDPLBN)
Second District — Councilor
- AGUSTIN, BUBOY (NPC)
- ASILO, SYVEL (NP)
- BANZIL, RANI (IND)
- BAYAN, GAB (AKSYON)
- BENAVIDES, CHARMIE (PDDS)
- BENITO, APPLE (PRP)
- CANTORIA, PABLO NONOY (IND)
- CRUZ, QUIN KIN (AKSYON)
- DE ASIS, STEVE (NP)
- DE LEON, ANGELU TGIS (AKSYON)
- DELA CRUZ, KAYE (PROMDI)
- ENRIQUEZ, RYAN USEC (PDPLBN)
- EUSEBIO, JAY (WPP)
- HAPIN, BOBBY (IND)
- HERNANDEZ, MASTER BRANDO (IND)
- INOCENCIO, WARREN (IND)
- MANAOIS, EDUARDO (IND)
- MARIANO, ISIDRO TABOY (IND)
- MARTIRES, MARO (NPC)
- PASAMANTE, DODOY (IND)
- PASTOR, JEFF (KBL)
- PELAYO, CESAR JR. (IND)
- RAYMUNDO, CORIE (NPC)
- ROMUALDEZ, MIKE (KBL)
- SALANDANAN, ROBIN (IND)
- STA ANA, GRACE (WPP)
- SY, ALAN (IND)
- VIDAYO, BERT (IND)
*This is subject to correction.
