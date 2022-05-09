2022 Local Candidates Pasig City: Complete list

May 9, 2022 - 1:02 AM

The Commission on Elections early this year released a list of the candidates for local posts in Pasig City.

Pasig, with an estimated population of more than 800,000 has 30 barangays and a lone legislative district.

Here are the names appearing in the ballot:

Lone Legislative District — House of Representatives

EUSEBIO, RICKY (NP) MALIUANAG, REX (IND) ROMULO, ROMAN (IND)

Mayor

BERNARDO, IYO CARUNCHO (PRP) SOTTO, VICO (AKSYON)

Vice Mayor

CONCEPCION, JUNJUN (PDDS) JAWORSKI, DODOT (AKSYON) SIA, CHRISTIAN (PPP)

First District — Councilor

ANGELES, ANGELICA (IND) ANGELES, RON (IND) BALDERRAMA, REGGIE (PDDS) BROWN, DOTTIE (IND) CHENG, ANDY (PDPLBN) CRUZ, RAM ALAN (PROMDI) DE JESUS, REY (AGILA) DE LEON, JANA (PROMDI) DELOS SANTOS, VOLTA (NPC) GAVIOLA, KUYA JESS (NP) GONZALES, KAP ERIC (NPC) GUEVARRA, BOBOT (PRP) JAVIER, BENJIE (IND) LEGASPI, RAYMUNDO (IND) LIPANA, RENE (NP) REYES, TANTAN AMBROSIO (IND) RUSTIA, KIKO (NPC) SANTIAGO, PAO (NPC) SENOGAT, COACH PAUL (AKSYON) STA. ANA, GARY (PDPLBN) TANTOCO, SIMON ROMULO (NPC) TRINIDAD, CARUNCHOMIGS (PDPLBN)

Second District — Councilor

AGUSTIN, BUBOY (NPC) ASILO, SYVEL (NP) BANZIL, RANI (IND) BAYAN, GAB (AKSYON) BENAVIDES, CHARMIE (PDDS) BENITO, APPLE (PRP) CANTORIA, PABLO NONOY (IND) CRUZ, QUIN KIN (AKSYON) DE ASIS, STEVE (NP) DE LEON, ANGELU TGIS (AKSYON) DELA CRUZ, KAYE (PROMDI) ENRIQUEZ, RYAN USEC (PDPLBN) EUSEBIO, JAY (WPP) HAPIN, BOBBY (IND) HERNANDEZ, MASTER BRANDO (IND) INOCENCIO, WARREN (IND) MANAOIS, EDUARDO (IND) MARIANO, ISIDRO TABOY (IND) MARTIRES, MARO (NPC) PASAMANTE, DODOY (IND) PASTOR, JEFF (KBL) PELAYO, CESAR JR. (IND) RAYMUNDO, CORIE (NPC) ROMUALDEZ, MIKE (KBL) SALANDANAN, ROBIN (IND) STA ANA, GRACE (WPP) SY, ALAN (IND) VIDAYO, BERT (IND)

*This is subject to correction.

