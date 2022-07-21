Hontiveros to meet with Facebook to discuss online accounts seen to prey on minors

Sen. Risa Hontiveros said that her office will meet with Facebook after urging them to be proactive in combatting content on the platform that is harmful to the youth.

The lawmaker on Wednesday bared that her office is already “in touch” with the social media giant and that a meeting will occur next week.

Hontiveros said they will discuss their “common agenda to protect children from online predators.”

She added the hashtag “#PassAntiOSAECLawNow” in her post.

OSAEC refers to the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) Bill or Senate Bill 2209 which she has filed in the 18th Congress before.

Its counterpart in the House of Representatives is the Anti Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act or House Bill 10703.

The legislative measure strengthens the anti-child porn law by providing wider set of safeguards for the youth and introducing stiffer penalties for violators.

Last Tuesday, Hontiveros exposed another batch of online accounts reportedly preying and sexualizing children.

These included Facebook groups, Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

She urged social media platforms to be proactive in dealing with such content, adding that taking down the involved accounts is not enough.

Hontiveros previously called for Facebook, YouTube and the Philippine National Police to look into an account sharing content about child grooming.