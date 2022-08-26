Robredo, Angat Buhay NGO officials visit DSWD to extend help in programs

Angat Buhay chairperson Leni Robredo visited Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo to extend her non-government organization’s assistance to his office during calamity and natural disasters.

The Cabinet official on Friday shared a picture of Robredo and some Angat Buhay NGO officials in the central office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Quezon City.

“Nagprisinta si Mrs. Robredo na tutulong ang kanilang volunteers sa mga probinsya sa pagbigay ng agarang impormasyon sa DSWD hinggil sa mga lugar na tinamaan ng kalamidad para mahatiran agad ng ayuda,” Tulfo wrote on Facebook.

“Salamat po sa pagdalaw at alok na tulong ng inyong mga volunteers,” he added.

Last July, the former vice president lauded Tulfo for his “quick response” to assist victims of the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Northern Luzon.

At that time, the DSWD secretary personally headed to Abra on the same day of the incident to assess the quake’s aftermath and check on the needs of the victims in the hardest-hit areas.

Tulfo also previously said that his department is ready to help and coordinate with Robredo’s newly-launched NGO.

“Kung tutulong sila, mas mapapabilis, mas mapapagaan ‘yung trabaho namin,” he was quoted as saying.

“Ang pagtulong po kasi walang kulay, hindi ho red, hindi ho pink… Dapat colorless po ‘yan para wala kang nakikita, ‘di ho ba. Malaking tulong ho iyan, ‘yang Angat Buhay na ‘yan,” Tulfo added.

“Kailangan lang ho siguro kami ay mag-usap — meron silang mensahero ay ako willing, kailangan lang po namin ng tulong para madaling maipaabot ang mga tulong, mga ayuda, mga cash assistance sa mga mamamayan,” he futher said.

Angat Buhay previously launched its “Angat Bayanihan” initiative, wherein Filipinos can offer their skills and resources to fellow citizens in immediate need.