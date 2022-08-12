Angat Bayanihan: Robredo-led NGO launches volunteer program

“Welcome dito kahit sino.”

Non-government organization Angat Buhay launched a new initiative where Filipinos can offer their skills and resources to fellow citizens in immediate need.

Called “Angat Bayanihan,” the volunteer program lets Filipinos offer whatever kind of help they can to different communities.

The NGO cited some initiatives such as the relief operations to help residents of Abra and Ilocos provinces affected by the magnitude 7.0 earthquake last month, as an example.

“Bago pa man iyan, nagsagawa rin ng relief operations ang ating magigiting na volunteers para sa apektado ng Banaue landslides. Nariyan din ang mga kabataan sa Maynila na magsasagawa ng kanilang medical mission sa komunidad,” the organization added.

“Nitong nakaraang Sabado, may individual volunteers na bumisita sa ating Community Learning Hub para magbigay ng mga libro para sa ating learners,” it further said.

“Napakaraming posibilidad! Napakaraming pagkakataon para magpamalas ng pakikipagkapwa at pagbabayanihan! Welcome dito kahit sino! Yayain na ang inyong grupo, barkada, kapamilya, at ka-opisina. Palakasin natin ang samahan, ipadama ang saya ng pagtutulungan, at mag-#AngatBayanihan!” the NGO continued.

The NGO will have weekly onboarding sessions for groups or individuals who want to volunteer.

Angat Buhay, eyed to continue former vice president Leni Robredo‘s advocacy of helping Filipinos in need, was formally launched last July 1.

It is also the name of her flagship anti-poverty program during her term as vice president, where her office provided resources and assistance to the farthest and poorest of communities.

Robredo previously said that the NGO will be the “widest volunteer network” in Philippine history as she aims to continue the spirit of volunteerism that emerged from her campaign.

“Sa unang araw ng Hulyo, ilulunsad natin ang Angat Buhay NGO. Meron na tayong template nito. Bubuuin natin ang pinaka-malaking volunteer network sa buong bansa. Pero hindi tayo mamimili ng tutulungan,” she said in May.

“Iniimbita ko kayong lahat, ang mga nagpagod, ang mga kumpanya at private partners, itutuloy natin ang ating pagsasama-sama,” Robredo added.

During her spirited campaign in the 2022 elections, people from different sectors and walks of life participated and contributed what they could to the movement.

Among these are creatives who breathed life into walls by the creation of colorful murals and the composition of numerous campaign songs, among others.