Gatchalian repeatedly cites LTO in response to controversial SUV being linked to family

Sen. Sherwin “Win” Gatchalian referred to the Land Transportation Office (LTO) when questioned about the luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) that illegally drove on the EDSA Busway over the weekend, saying that the LTO is addressing the issue.

The senator, whose brother is listed as president of Orient Pacific Corporation, the company to which the white Cadillac Escalade is registered, refused to comment on the issue involving the vehicle, which was seen passing through the bus lane with a ‘7’ protocol plate on November 3.

Reports said that Kenneth T. Gatchalian is the president of the firm, according to documents from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the government agency responsible for registering companies and securities in the country.

Online users have tagged the lawmaker’s father in the issue following a 2023 report that claimed the Gatchalian patriarch, William Gatchalian, had the same type of vehicle and protocol plate used in visiting casinos and golf courses.

Win initially denied owning such a vehicle when asked by reporters on Monday, November 4.

“Ako, wala ako. Wala ako. I have… wala akong ganiyan na sasakyan,” he said before, adding that his vehicles with the “7” protocol plate are his Toyota Sequoia and Alphard.

In the Philippines, vehicles with the “7” protocol plate belong to senators. The “1” is reserved for the president.

Now, Win only cited the LTO when asked anew about the issue.

“Kahapon, nanood ako ng news, nakita ko ‘yung representative ng company, may statement na,” the senator told reporters on Thursday, November 7.

“Tapos nakita ko rin na nagbayad na ng fine, so iwan na lang natin sa LTO kung ano ‘yung kanilang desisyon at ‘yung kanilang gagawin,” he added.

When asked if the luxury SUV was owned by his brother, Win only repeatedly pointed to the LTO.

“Andoon na sa LTO ‘yung mga documents eh, so, iwan na lang natin sa LTO. I think that’s ano… meron na ring… pagkaalam ko kahapon sa news, nag-iinvestigate na rin sila, so, I think, iwan na lang natin dun,” he said.

He was also asked if the protocol plate was his and if it was used during the incident.

“Iwan na lang natin sa LTO, guys. Andoon na sa LTO, eh. Andoon na siya kaya mahirap naman mag-comment eh, habang nag-iimbestiga sila. And the LTO naman ay on top of the situation,” Win said.

When asked if the senator was able to talk to his brother, his father, or the driver about the issue, the lawmaker continuously refused to give details.

“Let’s leave it at that for now,” Win answered.

Meanwhile, William denied being the passenger of the flagged luxury SUV.

“This is not accurate, pure tsismis. The owner and driver asked for apologies already and paid the fine to the rightful government agency, the LTO,” he said in a message to The STAR.

Win later released a statement following his interview with reporters.

“I do not condone the traffic violations committed by the management of Orient Pacific Corporation,” he said on November 7.

“As a public servant for 23 years, I have always adhered to following the rules and the laws of our land. Susunod tayo sa batas sa lahat ng pagkakataon. Ito ang ating prinsipyo bilang isang lingkod- bayan sa loob ng mahabang panahon,” the senator added.

“The issue is now with the Land Transportation Office, and it is the agency’s responsibility to resolve the matter accordingly,” Win concluded.

On November 3, a white Cadillac Escalade bearing the protocol plate for senators traversed the northbound lane of EDSA Busway and attempted to run over officials of the Department of Transportation-Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation.

A passenger in the back seat also flashed a middle finger to the officers when it fled from the scene.

The driver, Angelito Edpan, was presented to the media on Wednesday, November 6, and publicly given tickets for traffic violations he committed, including reckless driving and illegal use of protocol plates.

Edpan said he had no knowledge of the guests inside the SUV he was driving, adding that he was only given instructions to ferry them.

The EDSA Busway is exclusive for EDSA Bus Carousels, on-duty ambulances, fire trucks, Philippine National Police vehicles, and service vehicles performing duties for the busway.

It can also be used by country’s highest government officials which are the President, Vice President, the Senate President, the House Speaker and the Chief Justice.