‘Let truth takes its course’: CBCP head urges Senate to uphold impeachment duty

The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines on Tuesday urged the Senate to fulfill its constitutional responsibility in addressing the impeachment complaints filed against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP president, said the Senate’s role in impeachment proceedings is a “solemn mandate” and not a matter of political convenience.

He stressed that the Church’s call does not come from partisan interest but is rooted in Catholic social teaching, which upholds truth, justice, and the common good.

“The search for truth is not a political agenda; it is a moral imperative,” David said in a statement. “Let conscience guide your actions. Let the truth take its course.”

While acknowledging that impeachment is both a political and quasi-judicial process, he said it must be guided by principles of accountability and integrity.

“To delay, dismiss, or ignore such a process for reasons of political convenience is to betray the Constitution and the people’s trust,” said David, who is also the bishop of Kalookan.

“As stewards of public office, senators are not only answerable to the law but are also bound in conscience to act with integrity and impartiality,” he added.

The cardinal appealed to all senators, especially those in leadership positions, to allow the constitutional process to proceed without obstruction.

Citing the Compendium of the Social Doctrine of the Church, the CBCP head reiterated that political authority must transcend political interests and serve the common good.

“When politics serves only partisan interest, it degenerates into manipulation,” he said. “But when it is guided by conscience and the common good, it becomes a noble service.”

On Monday, Senate President Francis Escudero took his oath as presiding officer of the Senate impeachment court in anticipation of Duterte’s trial. His oath followed a formal motion from the Senate minority to begin the proceedings, which had faced multiple delays.

Senator-judges are scheduled to take their oaths at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the Senate set to convene as an impeachment court on Wednesday, June 11.