Fact check: Will Taylor Swift, The Weekend, Travis Scott perform in Don Bosco Makati?

Claim: A poster for the upcoming foundation day celebration of Don Bosco Technical Institute in Makati City, also known as Don Bosco Makati, listed the following acclaimed international artists as performers:

Taylor Swift The Weekend Travis Scott

The poster also bears the school’s official logo and that of Magnolia and Pure Foods at the bottom of the material.

RATING: This poster is fake.

Facts

Don Bosco Makati flagged this poster as fake in a statement on Facebook.

It also uploaded a copy of it in the post and placed a mark across it that reads “Fake”.

“It has come to our attention that this poster has been circulating online. Let us note that this is disinformation,” the school page said.

Don Bosco Makati noted that the lineup for its 69th Foundation Day Celebration is as follows:

Kitchie Nadal

Mayonnaise

647

Kuatro Kantos

Here is the legitimate announcement of their show on campus this Saturday, January 28:

“The venue is the Magone Dome of Don Bosco Technical Institute-Makati. Tickets are on sale at the Accounting Office of Don Bosco Makati at P250. Gates open at 4:00 p.m.,” the post reads.

It should also be noted that the fake poster has a small logo of its editor on the lower right.

Moreover, there are also no details about the sale of tickets for the concert indicated in the legitimate poster.

Don Bosco Makati thus advised its student body against sharing unverified and false information on social media.

“Let us all caution ourselves with the information we read and share on social media. Always make it a practice to check your sources,” it said.

“Don Bosco Makati has only one website (donboscmakati.edu.ph) and social media page (https://www.facebook.com/DonBoscoMakati), verified and bearing the blue check of Facebook. Any auxiliary Facebook pages are asked to share what the official page posts,” the institution further added.

Don Bosco Makati also warned students that the unofficial use of logos are punishable offense.

“The use of the school logo and the sponsors’ logo for any intent not permitted by the institution is a punishable offense,” it said.

Why it matters

It’s difficult to find the original uploader of the fake poster.

It should be noted, however, that some users seemed to have been deceived by it.

“Ayayay sayangs,” one Facebook user said.

“How to refund? Huhu,” another commented.

“Sayang kala ko totoo huhu,” another Facebook user said.

The buzz that Don Bosco Makati’s statement garnered was also bigger than the initial announcement of performers.

So far, the latter garnered 1,600 reactions, 229 comments and 1,500 shares on the platform.

The former, meanwhile, has received 96,000 reactions, 2.800 comments and 17,000 shares.

—

This story is part of the Philippine Fact-check Incubator, an Internews initiative to build the fact-checking capacity of news organizations in the Philippines and encourage participation in global fact-checking efforts.

Interaksyon is part of #FactsFirstPH, a multi-sectoral initiative promoting truth in public space and demanding accountability for falsehoods. For those interested to join the initiative, email [email protected]

Interaksyon is also a founding partner of Tsek.ph, a collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippine elections. It is an initiative of academe, civil society groups and media to counter disinformation and provide the public with verified information.