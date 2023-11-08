Michelle Dee denies being involved in so-called ‘accident’ in El Salvador

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee on Monday debunked claims that she figured in a supposed “accident.”

The Filipina beauty wrote the following on her X (formerly Twitter) account on November 6:

“Idk [I don’t know] where the rumor came from that I got into an accident, but don’t believe it! We’re all good!”

She accompanied her post with emojis of a white heart and a Philippine flag.

It has amassed 2,900 likes so far.

Idk where the rumor came from that I got into an accident but don’t believe it! We’re all good! 🤍🇵🇭 — MMD (@michellemdee) November 6, 2023

There are no posts on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram that suggest the Makati bet got involved in a so-called accident.

However, the Philippine Entertainment Portal recently published two articles about Michelle and her father, former action star Derek Dee.

The first article, published on October 28, featured Michelle mentioning that her father got into an accident in 2022 and is still “recovering.”

She added that she knows “he will be supporting” her from the Philippines if he cannot make it to El Salvador to watch her at the grand coronation.

Another article, published a day ago, is an exclusive featuring Derek.

The patriarch confirmed that he got involved in a car accident and said that he is not yet “fully recovered.”

“I thought I would be okay for El Salvador, but [I] am not fully recovered. I am healing okay and will be back to normal in a few months,” Derek was quoted as saying.

Michelle left the country on October 31 for El Salvador, the venue of the 72nd Miss Universe in which reigning Miss Universe R’Bonney Gabriel will crown her successor.

ALSO READ: R’Bonney Gabriel bares Catriona Gray is her Miss Universe ‘inspo’

The preliminary competition will happen on November 15, 7 p.m. CST, while the National Competition Show will unfold on November 16, 8 p.m. CST.

The prestigious beauty pageant will culminate in a grand coronation night on November 18 (November 19 Philippine time) in the National Gymnasium in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Michelle is vying against more than 80 delegates worldwide to get the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

RELATED: ‘Filipino queen’: Michelle Dee flaunts identity in Miss Universe Bragais Shoes intro video | Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 coronation as Michelle Dee competes for crown