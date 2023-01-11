How UP’s CJ Cansino reacted to Carl Tamayo’s transfer to Japanese B-league

University of the Philippines’ CJ Cansino has a funny reaction to his teammate’s transfer to a professional basketball league.

Carl Tamayo, UP Fighting Maroons’ forward, on Tuesday announced via Instagram post that he will be playing in the Japanese B-League after two seasons in the UAAP.

Tamayo expressed gratitude to the UP community and his team who he said opened “the doors of opportunity” for him.

His supporters showered him with support for his new journey in pursuing his dreams. Others also thanked the 21-year-old for his contribution to the UP Fighting Maroons.

It was later on when his teammate Cansino reacted to this news on Twitter.

He quote-retweeted a report about it on January 10 and wrote: “This is unacceptable!”

Cansino also poked fun at himself for speaking in English.

at#rghjjjhhhhh englishero — Cj Cansino (@cjcansino) January 10, 2023

Cansino’s tweet garnered 245 retweets, 242 quote retweets and 5,683 likes on the platform.

Several online users were amused by such a reaction to Tamayo.

Others also recalled that Cansino himself came from another school.

The 23-year-old basketball player is a transferee from the University of Santo Tomas Growling Tigers.

“Ngek. Yung ginawa mo sa UST ang unacceptable!” one user quipped with a laughing emoji.

Cansino and Tamayo were among the Fighting Maroons’ lineup when the university won its first UAAP championship in 36 years during Season 84.

The former, however, suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during this historic run. He has to recover for a year before being able to play again.

UP program director Bo Perasol, however, assured supporters that Cansino is still part of the team’s future games.

“That’s definite. He will be the future leader of next season,” Perasol was quoted in a report as saying last month.

Prior to Tamayo, UST’s Nicael Cabanero was also previously rumored to be offered to play for the Korean Basketball League.

As of writing, there are no updates yet about the alleged offer for Cabanero.

