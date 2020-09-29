Clients continue to encounter errors after BDO released app update for iPhone iOS 14 users

Some clients of Banco de Oro could still not access its mobile app despite updating it to the current version meant to be fully compatible with Apple’s iOS 14.

BDO Unibank, Inc. on Tuesday said that clients who are using iPhones may now update the app to version 5.8.1 which is available on the App Store.

“We sincerely apologize for all the inconvenience our delay in supporting iOS 14 has caused you. We are working to improve our Digital Banking experience so we can serve you better. Thank you for your patience,” the banking firm said in an advisory posted on Facebook.

The latest version, according to the app’s description, allows its clients to “send and request payment using InstaPay QR PH.”

The app also allows them to withdraw cash from automated teller machines (ATM) through a QR code instead of traditionally inserting a card in the slot.

However, some users have reported that they are still experiencing technical issues despite updating the app.

Clients, upon opening the now-updated app, are greeted with a notice that reads:

“There was a problem connecting to BDO Mobile Banking. Please try again later.”

LAGI NA LANG BDO APP 😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠 pic.twitter.com/TKr6AWCIG2 — JP Czark 🦈 (@dumidyeypee) September 29, 2020

nagupdate lang kunwari yung BDO app pero useless parin talaga. hahaha 🤦🏻‍♂️ “We Find Ways” pa ngaaaaaa pic.twitter.com/zmK2DPjxlJ — Michael (@mklveros) September 29, 2020

Similar comments were found on the banking firm’s Facebook post about the app update advisory.

“Luh di pa rin gumagana… BDO said we find ways to scam you,” wrote a Facebook user.

“Have updated the app. When I entered my username and password, it’s still not letting me log in to (your) app! When I clicked the ‘log in’ button, it’s doing nothing!” another online user wrote with a straight face emojis.

Android users also claimed of experiencing similar issues when using the app.

“It seems Android users are affected as well. I can’t log in, stuck at securing session,” wrote another Facebook user. The comment earned 11 likes and a concurring reply from another Filipino.

“How about Android, there (seems) to be an issue also,” commented another online user.

Last week, BDO released an advisory to iPhone users after those who have updated to iOS 14 reported of failing to access the platform.

The bank acknowledged the issue and then said that its teams are working to make the app compatible with iPhone’s latest software at that time.

iPhone users were previously warned against immediately updating to iOS 14 since developers reportedly only had a day’s notice to update their apps. It was supposed to be a one full week notice like the previous updates.

A few days ago, Apple released iOS 14.0.1, the latest software update that addresses bugs and issues encountered on its predecessor which introduced home widgets.