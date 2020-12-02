Anti-scam: BDO warns public vs fake emails anew

Banco de Oro (BDO) Unibank recently warned the public of scammers operating using fake emails addresses.

“There’s a scam email going around from an official-sounding fake email address. It contains a message that looks like legitimate bank communications, asking you to verify your account information through a link,” the bank said.

“Scammers send emails using different banks’ names and logos to collect account usernames and passwords,” the bank added.

BDO stressed that it does not request verification of its clients’ accounts through emails.

“Always remember: BDO will never ask you to verify your account or your information through emails like this!” it said.

The warning came a week before its digital platforms including online website and mobile app had a downtime on Wednesday morning.

BDO, one of the largest banks in the country, earlier advised its clients that its digital platform which had been inaccessible will be restored by 10 a.m.

“BDO Digital Banking (Online and App) is currently inaccessible. We apologize for this inconvenience. Our teams are working hard to fix this. Please expect the system to be restored by 10 am,” the advisory read.

The comments section, however, were filled with witty remarks and memes as Filipinos expressed their frustrations over the downtime that also fell on a weekday.

Some started a countdown for the bank ahead of the indicated schedule.

The bank’s digital banking was restored at 10:15 a.m.

“BDO Digital Banking is now accessible. Thank you for your patience,” it said.

Despite its massive clientele, the banking firm had often drawn flak over its platforms being inaccessible during working hours and payday.

Last September 30, its digital channels were also inaccessible during the payroll day which inconvenienced many Filipinos.

“We apologize for the inaccessibility of our Digital Banking channels and the inconvenience it has caused, especially during this payday period. In the meantime, we encourage you to use the ATMs or visit our branches for your urgent transactions,” it said.

Prior to this, BDO’s mobile app also was among the applications affected by the latest update of iPhone to iOS 14.

