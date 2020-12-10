‘Nagloloko’: Facebook Messenger users report chat app glitch

“Nagloloko” or “acting up” was Filipinos’ common cry as they report encountering issues with Facebook Messenger, the messaging app developed by the social media giant.

The keyword “nagloloko” entered local Twitter’s top five trending list on Thursday evening as Filipino users complain of connectivity issues when using the messaging app.

“Trending sa’kin ‘yung word na ‘Nagloloko’ nang dahil sa Messenger hahaha kala ko din internet namin e,” a Twitter user wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

“Akala ko net nagloloko, Messenger pala,” another online user said.

“Can’t reply to your messages, nagloloko ata internet namin or Messenger :(,” tweeted a different Filipino.

“Nagloloko Messenger saglit and suddenly, the world is in chaos,” commented another Twitter user.

Public service Twitter accounts Earth Shaker Philippines, a science organization, and #WalangPasok, a school-oriented social news service, also reported the outage,

LOOK: According to https://t.co/Ydp5BWpxKn, there were reports of downed Facebook Messenger app across the Philippines, Europe, some parts of Asia, Australia, and North America. pic.twitter.com/Q0dUlTdugX — Earth Shaker PH (@earthshakerph) December 10, 2020

Earth Shaker also shared an article that reported outage experienced by app users across Europe and the United Kingdom.

The report said that apart from the messaging app, Facebook and Instagram itself were also inaccessible to the Europeans.

Meanwhile, website Downdetector has received outage reports of Messenger from users in Metro Manila, some parts of Luzon, Cebu and some parts of Mindanao.

Messenger is one of the most popular messaging app that people use to communicate with their family, friends and even workmates.

This year, it launched Messenger Rooms, a video chat room where people can hold unlimited video calls with each other as the need for teleconferencing rises amid the coronavirus pandemic.

There are still no updates on the cause of the outage as of this writing.