‘Lipad’: This Filipino designer made gowns of 3 Miss Grand International 2020 bets

Another Filipino designer showcased his talent for this year’s Miss Grand International pageant being held in Bangkok, Thailand, through his creatively-made evening gowns.

During the preliminary round on Thursday night, Miss Grand International 2020 candidates from Japan, the Philippines and the Dominican Republic wore gowns designed by Filipino designer Louis Pangilinan.

Pangilinan shared on Facebook photos and the concepts for the dresses of Miss Grand International Philippines 2020 Samantha Bernardo and Miss Grand International 2020 Dominican Republic Lady Leon.

Called “Lipad,“the gown for Bernardo represents the yellow-throated leaf bird, a bird species endemic to Palawan.

“This gown inspirits the small bird with broad wings that is undoubtedly recognizable by its green body color and yellow throat called ‘yellow-throated leafbird,” Pangilinan said.

He further described that emerald green also depicts “a woman’s growth, humility, and courage— characteristics that made our queen Samantha grand and awe-inspiring.”

Pangilinan also explained the handiwork on Bernardo’s beautiful ensemble.

“This emerald green-colored gown is premeditated with hand-embroidered beads and sequins. Accentuated with gold crystals as a representation of the yellow throat of the bird and feathers from fibers extracted by hand and worked into fine threads woven together in the lower part of the gown,” he said.

Leon’s outfit, meanwhile, was called “passion and domination.” Pangilinan also said that it is hand-embroidered.

“Dominican Republic was seen flaunting on stage in an authentic and freshly-designed gown that is hand embroidered with beads, sequins, quill, and crystals held at Show DC Hall Bangkok, Thailand,” the post read.

Pageant enthusiast and show director Jed Velasco also shared that the gown Japanese bet Ruri Saji donned was part of Pangilinan’s collection.

Her shoes, meanwhile, were also designed by local shoemaker Jojo Bragais. Bragais previously designed Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray’s iconic national costume boots.

Velasco also shared photos and videos of Ruri during the competition.

Ruri’s robot-like costume for the national costume competition of the pageant was also created by Filipino designer Don Cristobal.

Leon, Bernardo and Ruri are among the 63 contestants vying for the Miss Grand International 2020 crown.

They joined the preliminary round of the event comprising two rounds, the evening gown and swimsuit portions. These activities were live-broadcasted on YouTube.

Only 20 candidates will be chosen for the coronation night on Saturday, March 27.